Football

Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match

Punjab FC will aim to extend their victory streak to three matches, while Hyderabad FC will look to clinch their first points of the season. Here is all you need to know about the Indian Super League 2024-25 fixture - head-to-head, squads and telecast details

punjab-fc-isl-2024-25
Punjab FC beat Odisha 2-1 in their previous Indian Super League 2024-25 match. Photo: FSDL/ISL
info_icon

The first game in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25's matchweek 3 pits Punjab Football Club (PFC) against Hyderabad Football Club (HFC) on Wednesday (September 25) at 7:30pm IST. Watch the football match live on TV and online. (More Football News)

Punjab FC will aim to extend their victory streak to three matches, while Hyderabad FC will look to clinch their first points of the season after a challenging start.

PFC head into matchweek 3, sitting third in the table, level on points with leaders Bengaluru FC and second-placed Jamshedpur FC, having won both of their opening fixtures. A win would mark Punjab's longest-ever victory run in ISL history.

Jerry Lalrinzuala (Odisha FC), Leon Augustine (Punjab FC) in ISL 2024-25. - Photo: ISL
PFC Vs OFC, ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC Beat Odisha FC Despite Ravi Kumar's Late Goal

BY Jagdish Yadav

Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record

The teams met twice in ISL's 2023-24 season, with the first game ending in a 1-1 stalemate. Punjab went on to claim a 2-0 win in the second clash between the two and are ahead in terms of the head-to-head record.

Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When will the Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Wednesday, September 25 at 7:30pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Where will the Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?

The Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  2. Nepal Vs Oman Live Score, Cricket World Cup League Two: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Ontario
  3. Mali Vs Lesotho Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 11
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur Sounds Bold Warning For Australia Ahead Of T20 World Cup: 'We Can Beat Any Team'
  5. Babar Azam, Shan Masood Likely To Be Retained As Pakistan Captains Despite Poor Results
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  2. Barcelona Team News: Hansi Flick Has Confidence In Inaki Pena As Barca Lose Ter Stegen To Injury
  3. Inter Midfielder Nicolo Barella Sidelined With Thigh Injury, To Miss At Least Two Games
  4. Premier League: Arne Slot 'Right Man' To Lead Liverpool's Title Challenge, Says David James
  5. Man City 2-2 Arsenal, EPL: Arteta Still Frustrated By Trossard, Rice Red Cards
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  2. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  3. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  4. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  5. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gyanvapi: Allahabad HC Hears 'Wazukhana' Survey Plea, Asks Petitioner To File Affidavit
  2. Odisha Assault Incident Sparks Row Between Army And Police | Key Highlights Of The Case
  3. Bihar Floods: 10 Houses Swayed Away As Ganga Rises Above Danger Mark; Bridge Tilted; Schools Shut
  4. J&K Gears Up For 2nd Phase of Voting
  5. A Systematic Undermining Of The Waqf Act
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Elon Musk's X Faces Backlash Over Block Feature Changes | What It Means For The Users
  2. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
  3. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
  4. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  5. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting