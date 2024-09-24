The first game in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25's matchweek 3 pits Punjab Football Club (PFC) against Hyderabad Football Club (HFC) on Wednesday (September 25) at 7:30pm IST. Watch the football match live on TV and online. (More Football News)
Punjab FC will aim to extend their victory streak to three matches, while Hyderabad FC will look to clinch their first points of the season after a challenging start.
Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record
The teams met twice in ISL's 2023-24 season, with the first game ending in a 1-1 stalemate. Punjab went on to claim a 2-0 win in the second clash between the two and are ahead in terms of the head-to-head record.
Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When will the Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Wednesday, September 25 at 7:30pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
Where will the Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?
The Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.