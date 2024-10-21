Football

PSG Vs PSV, UEFA Champions League: Luis Enrique Not Ignoring Eindhoven Test

This will be Paris Saint-Germain's 's first ever European meeting with PSV Eindhoven, with the Parisiens only meeting with a Dutch side coming against Ajax in the 2014-15 group stage, winning one of those games and drawing the other

Luis Enrique
Luis Enrique is not overlooking the challenge of PSV in the Champions League.
info_icon

Luis Enrique is not overlooking the test PSV Eindhoven will bring to the Parc des Princes when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday. (More Football News)

PSV come into the game with the French champions having yet to win in the competition so far, losing to Juventus before drawing 1-1 with Sporting Lisbon last time out.

However, Peter Bosz's side come into the contest on the back of a 2-1 league win over AZ Alkmaar, taking them five points clear at the summit of the Eredivisie.

PSV have also scored 29 goals in their first nine league games, conceding just six times as they remain perfect so far, something Luis Enrique was wary of. 

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid. - AP/Lalo R. Villar
UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Matchday 3 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All 18 Matches

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I think that with the expanded Champions League format there are lots of teams with very high levels," Luis Enrique told reporters. 

"Last season, they were the best team in their country, and they have had an incredible start to the season when you look at the statistics."

Luis Enrique led PSG to a 4-2 win over Strasbourg on Saturday, with Senny Mayulu, Marco Asensio, Bradley Barcola and Lee Kang-In on target for the Parisiens. 

But after falling to a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in their last Champions League encounter, the PSG boss is expecting a similar challenge to the one his players have just faced.

"They are a top level team without doubt. I think it will be similar to the game against Strasbourg," he said.

La Liga 2024-25 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti shake hands with Kylian Mbappe - | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia
Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It will be tough for us because of how they play. They play far away from their goal.

"They press well and score goals and the two goals they scored were from high pressing.

"The Dutch teams play very good football and PSV know what to do with the ball."

This will be PSG's first ever European meeting with PSV, with the Parisiens only meeting with a Dutch side coming against Ajax in the 2014-15 group stage, winning one of those games and drawing the other.

After PSV, the Ligue 1 champions will face Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, though he said the team's priority focus was on Eindhoven. 

"The next game is always the most important one because that is the one you can control," the Spaniard said.

"With the new format of the Champions League, every home game is even more important. That also goes for PSV."

But Tuesday's hosts will be confident of a victory, with PSV having picked up just two wins in 18 away major European visits to French clubs (drawn nine, lost seven). 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs UAE LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Abhishek Sharma Slams 20-ball Half-century | IND-A 87/2 (8)
  2. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Taijul Islam Leads Tigers Comeback - Data Debrief
  3. India A Vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: IND-A Asked To Bowl First - Check Playing 11s
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. IND Vs NZ: Mohammed Siraj Faces Pressure Test After Claiming Just 19 Wickets In 13 Matches At Home
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Goddard Pulls One Back For Visitors | JFC 2-1 HFC
  2. AC Milan Vs Club Brugge, Champions League: Rossoneri Show 'Signs Of Growth' - Fonseca
  3. PSG Vs PSV, UEFA Champions League: Luis Enrique Not Ignoring Eindhoven Test
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Matchday 3 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All 18 Matches
  5. Virgil Van Dijk Transfer Update: Liverpool Captain Confirms Contract Talks Opened
Tennis News
  1. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  3. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  4. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  5. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
Hockey News
  1. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  2. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  3. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bahraich Violence: 104 Arrests So Far; HC Grants 15 Days To Residents With Demolition Notice To Reply To PWD
  2. J&K: Protests Break Out Against Pakistan Following Terror Attack In Ganderbal
  3. Day In Pics: October 21, 2024
  4. Congress' Priyanka Gandhi To File Nomination For Wayanad Bypoll On Oct 23; Kharge, Rahul To Be Present
  5. Cyclone Dana To Make Landfall In Odisha, West Bengal; IMD Predicts Severe Weather This Week
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  4. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  5. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
World News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  4. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  5. Muizzu Takes 'Necessary Steps' To Introduce UPI In Maldives To Boost Economy
Latest Stories
  1. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  6. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  7. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  8. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bowlers Lead BAN Fightback After SA Bundle Hosts For Just 106