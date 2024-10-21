Luis Enrique is not overlooking the test PSV Eindhoven will bring to the Parc des Princes when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday. (More Football News)
PSV come into the game with the French champions having yet to win in the competition so far, losing to Juventus before drawing 1-1 with Sporting Lisbon last time out.
However, Peter Bosz's side come into the contest on the back of a 2-1 league win over AZ Alkmaar, taking them five points clear at the summit of the Eredivisie.
PSV have also scored 29 goals in their first nine league games, conceding just six times as they remain perfect so far, something Luis Enrique was wary of.
"I think that with the expanded Champions League format there are lots of teams with very high levels," Luis Enrique told reporters.
"Last season, they were the best team in their country, and they have had an incredible start to the season when you look at the statistics."
Luis Enrique led PSG to a 4-2 win over Strasbourg on Saturday, with Senny Mayulu, Marco Asensio, Bradley Barcola and Lee Kang-In on target for the Parisiens.
But after falling to a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in their last Champions League encounter, the PSG boss is expecting a similar challenge to the one his players have just faced.
"They are a top level team without doubt. I think it will be similar to the game against Strasbourg," he said.
"It will be tough for us because of how they play. They play far away from their goal.
"They press well and score goals and the two goals they scored were from high pressing.
"The Dutch teams play very good football and PSV know what to do with the ball."
This will be PSG's first ever European meeting with PSV, with the Parisiens only meeting with a Dutch side coming against Ajax in the 2014-15 group stage, winning one of those games and drawing the other.
After PSV, the Ligue 1 champions will face Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, though he said the team's priority focus was on Eindhoven.
"The next game is always the most important one because that is the one you can control," the Spaniard said.
"With the new format of the Champions League, every home game is even more important. That also goes for PSV."
But Tuesday's hosts will be confident of a victory, with PSV having picked up just two wins in 18 away major European visits to French clubs (drawn nine, lost seven).