Preston 2-2 Middlesbrough, EFL Championship: Hansen Scores Late To Keep Middlesbrough Unbeaten

EFL Championship: Middlesbrough had lost each of their last five away games against Preston going into Saturday's match, but they just about ensured that did not stretch to six games

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Middlesbrough continue to maintain their unbeaten start to the Championship season

  • Middlesbrough twice came from behind to snatch a late 2-2 draw with Preston North End

  • The Foxes held on to claim a point away at Oxford United, despite Aaron Ramsey's first-half sending-off on his Leicester debut

Middlesbrough twice came from behind to snatch a late 2-2 draw with Preston North End and maintain their unbeaten start to the Championship season.

Boro missed the chance to win their first five league games for the first time in their history, but recent signing Sontje Hansen at least ensured they did not walk away empty-handed.

Lewis Dobbin gave Preston the lead after just 22 minutes, beating Luke Ayling to fire home from the edge of the box, but Middlesbrough eventually found an equaliser in the 72nd minute, with Matt Targett volleying home from Tommy Conway's set-up.

The hosts thought they had claimed a late win, with Jordan Storey heading in Preston's second with two minutes of the 90 remaining, but they could not hold on, with Hansen profiting from a goalmouth scramble just four minutes later.

Boro remain top of the early standings on 13 points, but Leicester City missed the chance to stay in touch at the top after a 2-2 draw of their own.

The Foxes held on to claim a point away at Oxford United, despite Aaron Ramsey's first-half sending-off on his Leicester debut.

Will Lankshear's tap-in put Oxford ahead, but Jordan Ayew cancelled that out four minutes later before Ramsey was sent off for a reckless challenge on Filip Krastev.

Boubakary Soumare's own goal then compounded Leicester's first-half misery, but half-time substitute Ricardo Pereira found the bottom corner to equalise 10 minutes after his introduction.

And Millwall also fought from a goal down to claim a point on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with 10-man Charlton Athletic.

Sonny Carey put the hosts ahead in the 40th minute, smashing in his first goal for the club, but they could not hold on.

Kayne Ramsay was sent off for a second bookable offence with just over 15 minutes remaining, and Raees Bangura-Williams took advantage of that, firing in the equaliser shortly after he had a goal disallowed for handball.

Millwall have now gone 13 matches without defeat against Charlton, going all the way back to the 1995-96 campaign.

Data Debrief: Middlesbrough end Deepdale losing streak

Middlesbrough had lost each of their last five away games against Preston going into Saturday's match, but they just about ensured that did not stretch to six games.

And while they lost their 100% record - becoming the last of 24 Championship sides to do so - they earned a deserved point, generating 1.56 expected goals (xG) to Preston's 0.75.

Conway had scored in his last two league games, and while he did not get on the scoresheet this time around, he did register his first assist of the campaign.

