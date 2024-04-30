Football

Preston 0-3 Leicester, Championship: Vardy Eyes 100-Point Season After Foxes' Title Win

Enzo Maresca’s Leicester City cruised to a 3-0 victory over Preston North through Jamie Vardy’s brace and Kasey McAteer’s header, moving them to 97 points

Advertisement

With one last milestone in their reach, Jamie Vardy wants to make sure they end an already successful season on a high.
info_icon

Jamie Vardy has challenged his Leicester City team-mates to reach 100 points after sealing the Championship title with one game to spare. (More Football News)

The Foxes were promoted back to the Premier League without kicking a ball after Leeds United’s 4-0 defeat to QPR on Friday, but they needed to win on Monday to earn top spot.

Enzo Maresca’s side cruised to a 3-0 victory over Preston through Vardy’s brace and Kasey McAteer’s header, moving them to 97 points.

With one last milestone in their reach, Vardy wants to make sure they end an already successful season on a high.

Leicester City trio (from left), Conor Coady, Harry Winks and Jamie Vardy. - null
Preston 0-3 Leicester City: EPL-Bound Foxes Seal Championship Title In Style

BY Stats Perform

Advertisement

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “We can celebrate it tonight, but now we have another target which is 100 points.

“We are over the moon. It has gone by quick but it's a graft. Not many days off, I'll tell you that.

“The lads - they've given it all. Thoroughly deserved, and I'm glad we've had 5000 to come and celebrate with us. It's not like it's 20 minutes up the road."

After a run of just three victories from nine games in the league between mid-February and April, Leicester have now won each of their last three outings.

Advertisement

India's gold-winning men's recurve trio of (left to right) Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai. - X/Archery Association of India
Week In Review, April 22-28: Indian Archers' Golden Run At World Cup; Leicester Back In EPL

BY Bhuvan Gupta

Maresca has praised his players for their hard work in what he labelled a “tough season”.

“Fantastic, it's been a fantastic season. The Championship is a tough season and very intense, but I'm very happy," said Maresca.

"Now it's time to enjoy the work of the season to bring this special club back to the Premier League. We deserve it.

“The last two days they have been fantastic. We got promoted, but it was difficult in game preparation. But we used all of today to prepare for the game, the morning and afternoon. It was good.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. Gurucharan Singh's On-Screen Son Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With 'TMKOC' Actor, Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: Barcelona Beat Valencia 4-2; India Women Face Bangladesh In 2nd T20I
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Rally In Maha, T'gana Today; Sadeshkhali Survivor BJP Candidate Gets X Category Security, Says Report