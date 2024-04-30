Football

Preston 0-3 Leicester City: EPL-Bound Foxes Seal Championship Title In Style

Jamie Vardy was the star for Leicester City as he scored in both halves against Preston, before Kasey McAteer made sure of the points with an unmarked header

Leicester City trio (from left), Conor Coady, Harry Winks and Jamie Vardy.
Leicester City cruised to a 3-0 win over Preston on Monday to clinch the Championship title with a game to spare. (More Football News)

Jamie Vardy was the star for the Foxes as he scored in both halves before Kasey McAteer made sure of the points with an unmarked header.

Abdul Fatawu had the chance to cap an already memorable night for the travelling fans but hit the post with his curler.

Preston slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat, while Leicester go into their final game against Blackburn Rovers with the knowledge that they will lift the trophy after the final whistle. 

Data Debrief

Jamie Vardy has scored 18 goals this season (two in this game), more than any other Leicester player in the competition. He has also netted in his last three games, scoring four goals in total.

It was a dominant performance from the Foxes, who had 19 shots with 11 of those on target. At the other end, Preston only managed to test Jakub Stolarczyk once from their five attempts. 

