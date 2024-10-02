Football

Premier League: Man Utd Are Going To Make A Success Of This Season, Ten Hag Insists

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United are "going to make a success of the season", despite their difficult start to the 2024-25 campaign

Ten-Hag-Manchester-United
Ten Hag is not concerned about his future at Old Trafford
Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United are "going to make a success of the season", despite their difficult start to the 2024-25 campaign. (More Football News)

United are 12th in the Premier League, having collected just seven points; their joint-fewest after the first six games in a single season (matching their total from 2013-14 and 2020-21).

Sunday's 3-0 defeat by Tottenham at Old Trafford provided their latest setback, while increasing the pressure on Ten Hag, whose side face Porto in the Europa League on Thursday before returning to Premier League action against Aston Villa three days later.

Against Spurs, United conceded in the first three minutes of both halves in a single Premier League game for only the second time, while allowing their third-highest xG (4.59) by an opponent since records began in 2009. 

Ange Postecoglou's side also created nine big chances, with a team only registering more in five previous games in Premier League history.

The Red Devils also have an xG against of 11.04, a tally only lower than Brentford and the three promoted sides, but Ten Hag is confident the tide will turn.

"We are going to make a success of the season," he told Sky Sports. 

"Nothing is easy, but this is nothing for me to panic about. We can sort [the problems] out, this team can sort this out."

The Dutchman also insists he is concerned by the latest speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford, where he has ended both his previous campaigns with silverware.

"I'm not thinking about it, I'm not anxious," he added. "We created a togetherness in the summer with the ownership and the leadership.

"We made this agreement, and we were all behind it. We know the strategy [is to bring in] young players in a transition period.

"They also know in May in all my last six seasons, there were always trophies, and that is what we are aiming for."

