Football

Premier League: Man City Midfielder Rodri Pictured In Spain For Tests On Injured Knee

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been pictured arriving in Spain reportedly ahead of tests on a right knee injury sustained against Arsenal in the English Premier League at the weekend

Rodri-Man City
Rodri-Manchester-City Photo: File
info_icon

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been pictured arriving in Spain reportedly ahead of tests on a right knee injury sustained against Arsenal in the English Premier League at the weekend. (More Football News)

City hasn't publicly commented on the nature of the problem, amid reports in the British media that the Spain international has suffered an ACL injury and is set for a long-term absence from the team.

Sections of the Spanish media published footage on social media of Rodri arriving in Barcelona on Monday.

If Rodri is missing for a long period of time, it seriously damages City's chances of winning the Premier League for a record-extending fifth straight season.

City lead the league by a point after five games.

Rodri, who is among the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or for 2024, is arguably City's most important player because of how he protects the defense and conducts the team's passing game.

He limped off in the 20th minute of the 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on Sunday after hurting his right knee when jostling with Arsenal's Thomas Partey in the box at a corner.

Just last week, Rodri said top players could soon go on strike because of the number of games they are being asked to play as new competitions are introduced to an already-packed soccer calendar and matches are added to existing tournaments.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. South Africa Tour Of Ireland 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Venue, Squads - All Details Of IRE Vs RSA Matches In Abu Dhabi
  2. Mali Vs Malawi Live Streaming, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 9
  3. AUS-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, 3rd T20I: New Zealand Women Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Skipper Cummins Heaps Praise On 'Major Influence' Pant
  5. Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women Live Score, 3rd T20I: White Ferns Bat First In Brisbane
Football News
  1. Man City Used To Be 'Sleeping Giant', Now Addicted To Winning: Shaun Wright-Phillips
  2. FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics
  3. Premier League: Alexander-Arnold Makes Klopp Dig With 'Refreshing' Slot Remark
  4. Bonmati Aiming To Follow Cruyff's Footsteps In Creating Barcelona History
  5. MCI 2-2 ARS: Arsenal Cannot 'Tone Down' Dark Arts After Man City Draw, Says David James
Tennis News
  1. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  2. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  3. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  4. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  5. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Siddaramaiah Faces Pressure To Resign As Karnataka HC Dismisses CM's Plea | All About MUDA Scam Case
  2. As Pulwama Terror Attack Accused Dies, Recalling The Trigger To India's Surgical Strike On Pak
  3. Day In Pics: September 24 2024
  4. Delayed Monsoon Retreat Begins; 'Severe' Winter Likely | Decoding Weather Pattern Shifts
  5. Haryana, J&K Polls: EC Oversight Tightened, Historic First Vote For West Pakistan Refugees And More | Key Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  2. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  3. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  4. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  5. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
  2. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Deadly Strikes On, All-Out War Closer Than Ever & 'Nowhere To Go' For People
  3. Japan Floods: Heavy Rains, Damaged Houses & Submerged Cars
  4. Fear Of War Increases As Israel, Lebanon Continue Their Strikes
  5. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  3. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 492 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  4. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  6. England Skipper Heather Knight Handed Suspended Fine Over 2012 Blackface Social Media Post
  7. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
  8. Tirupati Laddu Row: TTD Carries Out Purification Ritual At Temple; 'Tobacco In Prasadam' Claims Surface