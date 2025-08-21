Jeremie Frimpong sidelined until international break after suffering a hamstring injury
Frimpong was taken off in the 60th minute during their Premier League opener against Bournemouth
Arne Slot confirmed the advice from medical team
Arne Slot has confirmed that Jeremie Frimpong will be sidelined until the international break after suffering a hamstring injury.
Frimpong was taken off in the 60th minute during their Premier League opener against Bournemouth, which Slot revealed was due to advice from the medical team.
Slot has an issue with the right-back position at the moment, with Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez both recently returning from their respective injuries.
Frimpong boasts an impressive injury record, missing just four Bundesliga games across the previous three seasons with Bayer Leverkusen.
Slot hinted that Wataru Endo, who briefly played at full-back against Bournemouth, and Dominik Szoboszlai could both feature in the Reds’ backline against Newcastle.
“The medical team were completely right about Jeremie [Frimpong] to tell me to take him off because he is out until the end of the international break and that happened during the game,” said Slot.
“I think I got criticised for taking him off, didn't I? It had nothing to do with how he played but we felt he had an issue with his hamstring and by we, I mean the medical staff.
“It was a good call to take him off. We expect to have him back after the international break.
“Conor [Bradley] trained for a few minutes with us today [Friday] for the first time.
“Jeremie has a very positive injury record. Conor was out once or twice last season. These things happen.
“At the moment we only have two injuries but unfortunately, it is two in the same position. The good thing is we have other players that can play there. Wataru Endo played there. Dominik Szoboszlai.
“Joe Gomez is definitely one of them but for him to already play 20 minutes - that is already quite a lot.
“I wouldn't say he has had a set-back but he wasn't able to train three days in a row completely with the team. This is completely normal when you have been out for so long.”