Football

Premier League Clubs Amend Financial Fairness Rules After Manchester City's Legal Challenge

The rules are intended to prevent deals such as sponsorships from being artificially inflated, which could undermine the league's financial rules

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Premier-League-clubs
Premier League clubs agreed to amend rules to one of the competition's key regulations. File Photo
info_icon

Premier League clubs agreed on Friday to amend rules to one of the competition's key regulations relating to financial fairness following a legal challenge by Manchester City. (More Sports News)

After a vote by the top division's 20 clubs, shareholder loans will now be subject to fair market value. Previously such loans could be offered at lower or no interest rates.

The vote was widely regarded as key to the league being able to enforce its Profit and Sustainability Rules intended to clamp down on out-of-control spending.

The league said in a statement that the rules provided a “robust mechanism to safeguard the financial stability, integrity and competitive balance” of the world's most popular soccer league.

The vote at a shareholders' meeting was based on Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, designed to ensure fair market value is applied to commercial deals with organizations closely aligned to club owners.

The rules are intended to prevent deals such as sponsorships from being artificially inflated, which could undermine the league's financial rules.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant in practise session. - X | Mohun Bagan
Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Abu Dhabi-backed City had mounted a legal challenge to the rules after the league found two of its commercial deals not to be at fair market value. Both City and the league claimed victory following a tribunal, supporting arguments on either side.

One of the arguments by City was that shareholder loans should be included in APT rules and that was upheld by the tribunal.

Yet, the four-time defending champion was one of four clubs, including Saudi Arabia-backed Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, that voted against amendments on Friday, a person with knowledge of the proceedings told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because individual votes had not been made public.

In a separate case, City faces more than 100 charges of alleged financial breaches from the league.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Premier League 2025: Saurabh Netravalkar, Jofra Archer Join IPL Mega Auction Line-Up
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah-Led Pacers Paper Over Batting Collapse In BGT Opener
  3. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  4. IND Vs AUS 1st Test, KL Rahul Wicket Controversy: Bat On Pad Or Outside Edge? Watch Slo-Mo Replay
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
Football News
  1. Pep Guardiola’s Man City Contract Extension ‘Good News’ For Premier League, Says Arne Slot
  2. Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch
  3. Al-Khaleej Vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch
  5. AC Milan Vs Juventus, Serie A: Vlahovic Ruled Out With Left Thigh Muscle Discomfort
Tennis News
  1. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  2. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  3. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  4. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Seeks Gyanvapi Masjid Committee Response For Survey In 'Sealed Area'
  2. Rajasthan Bypolls: Why Did 7 Assembly Seats Fall Vacant? Who Are In Fray? | Details Inside
  3. West Bengal Bypolls: Litmus Test For TMC After Big Win In Lok Sabha | Details
  4. Air Pollution In Delhi-NCR: SC to consider On Nov 25 If GRAP-4 Curbs Can Be Relaxed
  5. 'Inaccurate': Canada Govt Rejects Reports Claiming PM Modi, Jaishankar Linked To Nijjar Killing
Entertainment News
  1. The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna
  2. Marching In The Dark, Silently
  3. Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels
  4. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale To Zombieverse Season 2: Top 5 OTT Releases To Enjoy This Weekend
  5. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. 'Inaccurate': Canada Govt Rejects Reports Claiming PM Modi, Jaishankar Linked To Nijjar Killing
  2. World Reacts To ICC’s Ruling On Netanyahu, Gallant
  3. Why The ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Will Have No Effect on the Ground
  4. Trump, Up And Charging
  5. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 22, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Check Perth's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
  3. Pride And Prejudice: Anatomy Of Maratha Identity 
  4. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Inspired Jasprit Bumrah Sparks Stunning Turnaround In Perth
  5. The Role Of Numerology In Career Choices: Finding Your True Path
  6. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
  7. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  8. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Lunch: Horrendous First Morning For Visitors In Perth, Border-Gavaskar Trophy On The Line