Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch

Both the Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC will be eager to bounce back when they face each other in their upcoming Indian Super League 2024-25 fixture on Saturday, November 23, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. (More Football News)
The second-placed Mariners (with 14 points) have won four of their seven matches, with one loss and two draws. However, they are coming off a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC.
On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC are desperate for a win following two heavy defeats: a 1-5 loss to Chennaiyin FC and a 0-5 thrashing by NorthEast United, making them the only team to concede five goals in consecutive matches this season.
Currently sitting seventh on the table with 12 points from seven matches (four wins, three losses), the men of steel will be looking for a shining moment.
Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC Head-to-head
Matches Played – 8
Mohun Bagan won – 4
Jamshedpur FC won – 3
Drawn – 1
Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When is Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 match?
The Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, November 23 at 7:00 pm IST at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.
Where to watch Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 match?
The Mohun Bagan Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.