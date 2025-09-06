Day In Pics: September 06, 2025

Residents of flood-affected areas take shelter under a flyover, at Mayur Vihar in New Delhi.
NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at a landslide-hit area, in Akhara Bazaar, Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visits flood-affected areas, in Anantnag district, J&K.
Officials inspect a flood-affected area in a boat, at Ajnala in Amritsar district, Punjab.
People take part in a procession for immersion of a 69-feet tall eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations, in Hyderabad.
Young women take part in a procession on the occasion of the 'Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi' festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, in Srinagar.