Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova Live Score, US Open Final: Defending Champ Eyes Wimbledon Revenge

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova Live Score, US Open Final: The top seed beat Jessica Pegula in the semis. Photo: AP

The fateful night has arrived. Welcome to our live coverage of the women's singles final at US Open 2025 between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, Queens on Sunday (September 7 as per India time). Sabalenka, the reigning champion, is eyeing her fourth Major title and faces home hope Anisimova. Playing her second Grand Slam final, the American had beaten the world number one in the Wimbledon semis in July and will seek an encore tonight. As for Sabalenka, revenge is surely on the mind. Follow the live score and updates from the blockbuster tennis match in New York.

LIVE UPDATES