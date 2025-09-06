Sabalenka Vs Anisimova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final: Preview, H2H - All You Need To Know

US Open 2025: World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka goes head-to-head against Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the women's singles final at Flushing Meadows on Saturday, September 6

Outlook Sports Desk
Aryna-Sabalenka-vs-Amanda-Anisimova-US-Open
FILE - This combo of file photos shows, left image, United States' Amanda Anisimova, facing camera, embracing Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka after losing at the the French Open tennis tournament on June 1 2025, in Paris; and right image, Sabalenka, facing camera, embracing Anisimova after losing in a semifinal match at Wimbledon Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The US Open 2025 women's singles final features Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova on Saturday, September 6

  • Sabalenka trails to her American opponent in Grand Slams in head-to-head record

  • Live streaming and timings

The US Open 2025 reaches it's climax with the women's singles showpiece event featuring world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and home favourite, Amanda Anisimova at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2025 (IST).

Belarusian Sabalenka is a three-time Grand Slam winner, and will be aiming to become the first woman since Serena Williams to win back-to-back US Open titles. Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a rematch of last year's final.

After her semi-final win over 2024 U.S. Open finalist Jessica Pegula on Thursday, Sabalenka was asked what sticks out from the loss to Anisimova in July.

“I have to trust myself, and I have to go after my shots. I felt like in that match at Wimby, I was doubting a lot my decisions, and that was the main thing that was bringing a lot of unforced errors,” said Sabalenka, the runner-up to Madison Keys at the Australian Open in January and to Gauff at the French Open in June.

“I gave her a lot of opportunities, and of course, she played incredible tennis,” Sabalenka said about Anisimova, “but I feel like I had my opportunities. I didn’t use them.”

Anisimova, on the other hand, eliminated four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the other US Open semi-final.

The way Anisimova, a 24-year-old American who is the No. 8 seed at Flushing Meadows, managed to put that defeat behind her immediately and not just play well, but well enough to eliminate Swiatek, of all people, in the U.S. Open quarterfinals, en route to making it to another final, is remarkable.

“It just shows that I have worked really hard, especially on my mental game and not giving up,” Anisimova said after coming back to defeat four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3 in a semifinal that ended shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday. “Like today, I could have easily said, ‘Oh, she’s playing better than me, and I can’t really do anything.’”

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova Head-to-head

Overall

Matches - 9, Aryna Sabalenka - 3, Amanda Anisimova - 6

In Grand Slams

Matches - 5, Aryna Sabalenka - 2, Amanda Anisimova - 3

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 Women's Singles Semi-Final match be played?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 women's singles semi-final match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Sunday, September 1 at around 1:30 AM IST.

Where will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 Women's Singles Semi-Final match be telecast and live streamed?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 Women's Singles Semi-Final match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Tags

  6. Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

  7. Mumbai Police On Alert After WhatsApp Threat Of 14 Terrorists, 400 Kg RDX

  8. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More