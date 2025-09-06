The US Open 2025 women's singles final features Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova on Saturday, September 6
Sabalenka trails to her American opponent in Grand Slams in head-to-head record
Live streaming and timings
The US Open 2025 reaches it's climax with the women's singles showpiece event featuring world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and home favourite, Amanda Anisimova at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2025 (IST).
Belarusian Sabalenka is a three-time Grand Slam winner, and will be aiming to become the first woman since Serena Williams to win back-to-back US Open titles. Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a rematch of last year's final.
After her semi-final win over 2024 U.S. Open finalist Jessica Pegula on Thursday, Sabalenka was asked what sticks out from the loss to Anisimova in July.
“I have to trust myself, and I have to go after my shots. I felt like in that match at Wimby, I was doubting a lot my decisions, and that was the main thing that was bringing a lot of unforced errors,” said Sabalenka, the runner-up to Madison Keys at the Australian Open in January and to Gauff at the French Open in June.
“I gave her a lot of opportunities, and of course, she played incredible tennis,” Sabalenka said about Anisimova, “but I feel like I had my opportunities. I didn’t use them.”
Anisimova, on the other hand, eliminated four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the other US Open semi-final.
The way Anisimova, a 24-year-old American who is the No. 8 seed at Flushing Meadows, managed to put that defeat behind her immediately and not just play well, but well enough to eliminate Swiatek, of all people, in the U.S. Open quarterfinals, en route to making it to another final, is remarkable.
“It just shows that I have worked really hard, especially on my mental game and not giving up,” Anisimova said after coming back to defeat four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3 in a semifinal that ended shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday. “Like today, I could have easily said, ‘Oh, she’s playing better than me, and I can’t really do anything.’”
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova Head-to-head
Overall
Matches - 9, Aryna Sabalenka - 3, Amanda Anisimova - 6
In Grand Slams
Matches - 5, Aryna Sabalenka - 2, Amanda Anisimova - 3
Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 Women's Singles Semi-Final match be played?
The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 women's singles semi-final match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City on Sunday, September 1 at around 1:30 AM IST.
Where will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 Women's Singles Semi-Final match be telecast and live streamed?
The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025 Women's Singles Semi-Final match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.