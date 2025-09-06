FILE - This combo of file photos shows, left image, United States' Amanda Anisimova, facing camera, embracing Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka after losing at the the French Open tennis tournament on June 1 2025, in Paris; and right image, Sabalenka, facing camera, embracing Anisimova after losing in a semifinal match at Wimbledon Photo: AP

FILE - This combo of file photos shows, left image, United States' Amanda Anisimova, facing camera, embracing Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka after losing at the the French Open tennis tournament on June 1 2025, in Paris; and right image, Sabalenka, facing camera, embracing Anisimova after losing in a semifinal match at Wimbledon Photo: AP