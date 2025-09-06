Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Thump Estonia Thanks To Retegui's Brace

In new coach Gennaro Gattuso’s first game in charge, since the firing of Luciano Spalletti, the 2006 World Cup-winning midfielder looked to be facing another embarrassment in World Cup qualifying for the Azzurri. Italy finally broke the resistance of Estonia goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein when Moise Kean rose to score with a header just before the hour. Mateo Retegui, the Argentina-born forward, made it 2-0 on his return to the Atalanta stadium that was his home last season and got a second in the closing minutes. Italy plays Israel in neutral Hungary on Monday, one day before Norway hosts Moldova aiming for a fifth straight win. The one guaranteed ticket to North America next year could yet be decided in the last group game — Italy-Norway on Nov. 16 in Milan.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Estonia vs Italy
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Italy vs Estonia | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Italy's Moise Kean scores during the Group I qualifying round for the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Italy and Estonia at the "New Balance Arena" in Bergamo, Italy.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Italy vs Estonia
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Estonia vs Italy | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

Italy's Moise Kean,left, fights for the ball with Estonia's Joseph Saliste during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between Italy and Estonia in Bergamo, Italy.

UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Estonia vs Italy
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Italy vs Estonia | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Italy's Matteo Politano fights for the ball with Estonia's Joseph Saliste during the Group I qualifying round for the 2026 FIFA World Cup between Italy and Estonia at the "New Balance Arena" in Bergamo, Italy.

UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Italy vs Estonia
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Estonia vs Italy | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

World Cup qualifying Sccer Match: Estonia vs Italy
World Cup qualifying Soccer Match: Italy vs Estonia | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Italy's Mateo Retegui celebrates after scoring the second goal during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between Italy and Estonia in Bergamo, Italy.

World Cup qualifying Soccer Match: Italy vs Estonia
World Cup qualifying Sccer Match: Estonia vs Italy | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Estonia Italy Soccer WCup
Italy Estonia Soccer WCup | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

Italy's Alessandro Tonali, rear, and Nicolo Barella, right, battle for the ball with Estonia's Patrik Kristal during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between Italy and Estonia in Bergamo, Italy.

Italy Estonia Soccer WCup
Estonia Italy Soccer WCup | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Italy's Giacomo Raspadori celebrates after scoring their third goal during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between Italy and Estonia in Bergamo, Italy.

Estonia vs Italy
Italy vs Estonia | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Italy's head coach Gennaro Gattuso reacts during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between Italy and Estonia in Bergamo, Italy.

Italy vs Estonia
Estonia vs Italy | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP

Italy's Mateo Retegui (9) scores with a header for their fourth goal during a World Cup qualifying soccer match between Italy and Estonia in Bergamo, Italy.

