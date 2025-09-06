Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Thump Estonia Thanks To Retegui's Brace

In new coach Gennaro Gattuso’s first game in charge, since the firing of Luciano Spalletti, the 2006 World Cup-winning midfielder looked to be facing another embarrassment in World Cup qualifying for the Azzurri. Italy finally broke the resistance of Estonia goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein when Moise Kean rose to score with a header just before the hour. Mateo Retegui, the Argentina-born forward, made it 2-0 on his return to the Atalanta stadium that was his home last season and got a second in the closing minutes. Italy plays Israel in neutral Hungary on Monday, one day before Norway hosts Moldova aiming for a fifth straight win. The one guaranteed ticket to North America next year could yet be decided in the last group game — Italy-Norway on Nov. 16 in Milan.