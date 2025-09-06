Tennis

US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime And Seal Final Spot

Jannik Sinner took a medical timeout because of a bothersome abdominal muscle during a mid-match lull before retaking control for a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the U.S. Open semifinals Friday night, moving closer to a second consecutive title at Flushing Meadows. No one has repeated as the men’s champion in New York since Roger Federer took five trophies in a row from 2004-08. The No. 1-seeded Sinner, a 24-year-old from Italy, will face No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, a 22-year-old from Spain, on Sunday, making them the first men in tennis history to meet in three straight Grand Slam finals within a single season, according to the ATP. The top spot in the rankings will be on the line, too, in front of an Arthur Ashe Stadium audience that is expected to include President Donald Trump.