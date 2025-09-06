US Open 2025: ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Better’ – Says Sinner After Making Fifth-Straight Major Final

Jannik Sinner beat Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the US Open final, saying "it doesn't get any better" after the win.
The reigning champion won 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4 at Flushing Meadows to become the youngest player (24 years, eight days) in the Open Era to reach four men’s singles finals at grand slam events in a single season, and the fourth overall.
Sinner is also the fourth man in the Open Era to reach five consecutive major finals, after Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
The world number one credited Auger-Aliassime for a strong performance, but is now fully focused on the final on Sunday.
“Me and Felix, we played the last tournament [Cincinnati] and he is a completely different player,” said Sinner.
“He was serving much better, hitting every shot much better. So it was a very tough match today, but obviously I’m very, very happy.
“[It’s been an] amazing season, obviously. Grand slams are the most important tournaments we have throughout the year, and finding myself again in another final this year, especially the last one of the season, with an amazing crowd, doesn't matter when you play. It doesn't get any better.”
Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final in New York, the third grand slam final of the year between the pair.
Sinner, who also won the Australian Open, beat Alcaraz at Wimbledon after the Spaniard claimed a stunning five-set victory at the French Open.
They are just the second pair in the Open Era to face off in three consecutive men's singles grand slam finals, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic doing battle in four straight finals between Wimbledon in 2011 and the French Open in 2012.
“I love these challenges. I love to put myself in these positions,” Sinner added.
“He's someone who pushed me to limit, which is great, because then you have the best feedback you can have as a player.
“We have faced each other quite a lot now lately, so things are getting a little bit different.
"Always when we step on court, we are aware of maybe more things, because him or me, we try to prepare the match tactically and in different ways.
“But sometimes it's also nice to not play against him. It's nice, but as I always said, it's great for the sport having rivalries, having hopefully great matches in front of us.”