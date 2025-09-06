US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner To Meet Carlos Alcaraz Again After Battling Past Felix Auger-Aliassime

The Italian world No 1 faced brief resistance in the fifth game of the contest but dialled up the intensity to hold and wrapped up the lopsided opening set when Auger-Aliassime sent a backhand wide

Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025 Semifinal
Jannik Sinner will defend his US Open crown against Carlos Alcaraz
  • Jannik Sinner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets

  • The Italian to meet Alcaraz again in the final

  • Sinner is just the fourth man in the Open Era to reach five consecutive major finals

Jannik Sinner will face Carlos Alcaraz in a third straight grand slam final at the US Open, having overcome Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets in the semi-finals.

Having watched Alcaraz ease past Novak Djokovic in straight sets earlier on Friday, Sinner faced a stern test against Auger-Aliassime but came through a 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4 victor.

It initially looked like Sinner would cruise into Sunday's showpiece match as he rattled through the opening set, breaking at the first attempt and repeating the trick in game six.

However, Auger-Aliassime came roaring back in the second set, despite wasting three break-point opportunities early on.

The Canadian – who was appearing in just his second grand slam semi-final after losing to Daniil Medvedev at Flushing Meadows in 2021 – generated three more break points in game eight, and he took his second chance with a thumping forehand to the right corner.

Defending champion Sinner appeared to be struggling with an abdominal issue towards the end of the second set, prompting him to take a medical timeout ahead of the third, which halted Auger-Aliassime's momentum somewhat as the crowd offered the Canadian vocal support.

A bizarre moment in the sixth game decided the third set, as Auger-Aliassime appeared to think a Sinner lob was dropping long, failing to react in time when it caught the line.

Auger-Aliassime then went off for a kit change ahead of the fourth set, and he came out firing on all cylinders to generate two more early break points. However, Sinner saved them both – the latter with a scorching ace – to keep the set on serve.

Auger-Aliassime had three further chances to break in game four, but on the last of those, he failed to return a weak, 80mph second serve from Sinner. The Canadian was made to regret that shot in the next game, as a series of errors saw him concede the break.

Sinner then served out the contest, converting his first match point as Auger-Aliassime sent a routine groundstroke long, ensuring his rivalry with Alcaraz will be renewed.

Data Debrief: Stage set for another blockbuster

Rivalries will be renewed on Sunday as Sinner and Alcaraz face off in a third straight grand slam final, after the Spaniard triumphed at Roland-Garros and the Italian earned a measure of revenge at Wimbledon.

They are just the second pair in the Open Era to face off in three consecutive men's singles grand slam finals, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic doing battle in four straight finals between Wimbledon in 2011 and the French Open in 2012.

But it will be the first time two men have ever met in three major finals within a single calendar year in the Open Era.

Sinner is just the fourth man in the Open Era to reach five consecutive major finals, after Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, and the 24-year-old is also the youngest to do so.

He is also the youngest man to reach all four grand slam finals in a single year in the Open Era, with only Rod Laver, Federer and Djokovic previously acheiving that feat.

