Sinner to serve first in the second semi-final in the men's singles category and the winner of this match will meet Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Who would it be? Let's wait and watch.
Felix Auger-Aliassime leads 2-1 against Jannik Sinner on the head-to-head count. The Canadian had won their first two meetings before Sinner beat Felix in the Cincinnati quarters.
We will be underway quickly, but before that read a bit about the head to head record of these two.
This marks their fifth meeting on the ATP Tour. Felix Auger-Aliassime leads the head-to-head record 2-1, and one walk-over (3-1). Both his wins came in 2022, and last year, Jannik pulled out of their Madrid Masters quarter-final. In their most recent meeting, at the Cincinnati Masters, Sinner beat Auger-Aliassime in straight sets (6-0, 6-2).
Sinner beat Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets in the quarterfinals and extended his hardcourt Major winning streak to 26 matches. In the previous rounds, he has defeated Vit Kopriva, Alexei Popyrin, Denis Shapovalov, and Alexander Bublik.
Auger-Aliassime, the 25th seed, is enjoying a career resurgence. This is his second US Open semi-final, the first coming in 2021.
Defending champion Jannik Sinner takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second men's singles semi-final of the US Open 2025 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Saturday (September 6). Check how to watch the Sinner vs Auger-Aliassime Grand Slam tennis match live.
Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal: HELLO
Welcome to the live coverage of the second US Open 2025 men's singles semifinal. Top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner takes on Felix Auger-Aliassame at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.