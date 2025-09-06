Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second US Open 2025 men's singles semifinal. Top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner takes on Felix Auger-Aliassame at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The winner of this clash will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final after the Spaniard made light work of Novak Djokovic in the first semifinal. Sinner has been in sensational form and Auger-Aliassame will have to bring out his top game to compete tonight. Let us see if the Canadian has some tricks up his sleeves or Sinner will set up another final against Alcaraz. Follow live updates below

6 Sept 2025, 05:07:54 am IST Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal: Here We Go! Sinner to serve first in the second semi-final in the men's singles category and the winner of this match will meet Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Who would it be? Let's wait and watch.

6 Sept 2025, 05:00:47 am IST Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal: H2H Felix Auger-Aliassime leads 2-1 against Jannik Sinner on the head-to-head count. The Canadian had won their first two meetings before Sinner beat Felix in the Cincinnati quarters.

6 Sept 2025, 04:47:20 am IST Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal We will be underway quickly, but before that read a bit about the head to head record of these two. This marks their fifth meeting on the ATP Tour. Felix Auger-Aliassime leads the head-to-head record 2-1, and one walk-over (3-1). Both his wins came in 2022, and last year, Jannik pulled out of their Madrid Masters quarter-final. In their most recent meeting, at the Cincinnati Masters, Sinner beat Auger-Aliassime in straight sets (6-0, 6-2).

6 Sept 2025, 04:32:24 am IST Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal Sinner beat Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets in the quarterfinals and extended his hardcourt Major winning streak to 26 matches. In the previous rounds, he has defeated Vit Kopriva, Alexei Popyrin, Denis Shapovalov, and Alexander Bublik. Auger-Aliassime, the 25th seed, is enjoying a career resurgence. This is his second US Open semi-final, the first coming in 2021.

6 Sept 2025, 04:16:00 am IST Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal Defending champion Jannik Sinner takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second men's singles semi-final of the US Open 2025 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Saturday (September 6). Check how to watch the Sinner vs Auger-Aliassime Grand Slam tennis match live.