Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 SF: Italian To Serve First At Flushing Meadows

Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score: Catch the latest updates and live scores from the Sinner vs Auger-Aliassame clash at the semifinal of the men's singles competition at the Flushing Meadows

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal
Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second US Open 2025 men's singles semifinal. Top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner takes on Felix Auger-Aliassame at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The winner of this clash will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final after the Spaniard made light work of Novak Djokovic in the first semifinal. Sinner has been in sensational form and Auger-Aliassame will have to bring out his top game to compete tonight. Let us see if the Canadian has some tricks up his sleeves or Sinner will set up another final against Alcaraz. Follow live updates below
LIVE UPDATES

Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal: Here We Go!

Sinner to serve first in the second semi-final in the men's singles category and the winner of this match will meet Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Who would it be? Let's wait and watch.

Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal: H2H

Felix Auger-Aliassime leads 2-1 against Jannik Sinner on the head-to-head count. The Canadian had won their first two meetings before Sinner beat Felix in the Cincinnati quarters.

Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal

We will be underway quickly, but before that read a bit about the head to head record of these two.

This marks their fifth meeting on the ATP Tour. Felix Auger-Aliassime leads the head-to-head record 2-1, and one walk-over (3-1). Both his wins came in 2022, and last year, Jannik pulled out of their Madrid Masters quarter-final. In their most recent meeting, at the Cincinnati Masters, Sinner beat Auger-Aliassime in straight sets (6-0, 6-2).

Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal

Sinner beat Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets in the quarterfinals and extended his hardcourt Major winning streak to 26 matches. In the previous rounds, he has defeated Vit Kopriva, Alexei Popyrin, Denis Shapovalov, and Alexander Bublik.

Auger-Aliassime, the 25th seed, is enjoying a career resurgence. This is his second US Open semi-final, the first coming in 2021.

Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal

Defending champion Jannik Sinner takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second men's singles semi-final of the US Open 2025 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Saturday (September 6). Check how to watch the Sinner vs Auger-Aliassime Grand Slam tennis match live.

Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal: HELLO

Welcome to the live coverage of the second US Open 2025 men's singles semifinal. Top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner takes on Felix Auger-Aliassame at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  2. Afghanistan Vs UAE Match Report, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 6: AFG Hold Their Nerve To Snatch Last-Ball Win Over Hosts

  3. Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain? Former IPL Star Says That’s Not The Right Move

  4. England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

  5. Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal: Match To Start Soon

  2. US Open 2025: Alcaraz Crushes Djokovic To Reach 3rd Straight Grand Slam Final

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Highlights, US Open 2025 Semifinal: Alcaraz Drubs Djokovic In Straight Sets

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025: Reaching Final ‘Dream Come True’, Says American Star

  5. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri Suffers Semifinal Heartbreak

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. New Law Floats Hope Among Bengaluru Gig Workers But Platforms May Sink Them

  2. Witch Hunts In ‘Viksit Bharat’: Unmasking The Dark Reality Behind Women’s Oppression

  3. People with Disabilities Campaign for Meaningful Inclusion in Maharashtra  

  4. GST Slash On Dairy Products To 5% Set To Boost Affordability, Farmer Incomes: Milky Mist CEO

  5. GST Rate Cuts To Cost Govt ₹3,700 Cr, But Boost Growth: SBI Report

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Anutin Charnvirakul Elected Thailand’s New Prime Minister Amid Political Shifts

  2. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  3. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

  4. 26 Countries Pledge Post-War Military Backing for Ukraine, Says Macron

  5. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?