India Vs China, Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s: IND Look To Consolidate On Top Spot | Photo: X/asia_hockey

India Vs China, Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Super 4s clash between India Vs China at the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, on Saturday (September 6). Undefeated India take on China in the final Super4s match of the ongoing Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament. India had to fight back against defending champions South Korea in their first Super4s match, but Harmanpreet Singh & Co. were too good for Malaysia, and won the match 4-1. Harmanpreet, Mandeep Singh, and Manpreet Singh scored the goals for India. Having already pocketed four points from two matches, the three-time champions need at least a draw against China to qualify for their ninth Asia Cup final. China lost their first Super4s match against Malaysia 0-2 but responded with a 3-0 win over five-time champions South Korea. The two-time semi-finalists have three points, and they must beat India to stay in contention. A draw or loss would eliminate them unless Malaysia drop points and goal difference works in their favour. Malaysia, also on three points, take on South Korea in the early kick-off today.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Sept 2025, 06:49:35 pm IST India Vs China, Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super4s: Women's Asia Cup Update A thrilling contest in Hangzhou as India and Japan played out a 2-2 draw in the Women’s Asia Cup 2025. End-to-end action, solid defending, and stunning saves kept the crowd on the edge of their seats. Moments of the Match | India 🆚 Japan

A thrilling contest in Hangzhou as India and Japan played out a 2-2 draw in the Women’s Asia Cup 2025. End-to-end action, solid defending, and stunning saves kept the crowd on the edge of their seats. 🔥🏑#WomensAsiaCup2025 #HockeyAsia pic.twitter.com/99Wt4WJsVV — Asian Hockey Federation (@asia_hockey) September 6, 2025