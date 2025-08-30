Mohun Bagan Sign Brazilian Forward Robson Robinho Ahead Of AFC Champions League

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured Robson Robinho from EC Agua Santa, enhancing their squad for AFC Champions League 2025 campaign

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohun Bagan sign Robson Robinho
File photo of Robson Robinho in action for EC Agua Santa in Campeonato Paulista. | Photo: Instagram/robinho95_
  • Mohun Bagan signs Robson Robinho on a multi-year deal

  • Robinho enjoyed much success in Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings, scoring 64 goals in 97 appearances

  • Mohun Bagan prepares for AFC Champions League 2025 opener on 16 September

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have signed Brazilian winger Robson ‘Robinho’ Azevedo da Silva ahead of the AFC Champions League 2025, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on 30 August. Robson Robinho has put pen to paper on a multi-year deal after sealing his move from EC Agua Santa, a club playing in the state-level Campeonato Paulista league in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Mariners took to social media to announce the signing of the Brazilian, writing, “The wait is over. The Samba is back in Kolkata! Robson Robinho is Green and Maroon.”

“I have played against Mohun Bagan when I was with Bashundhara Kings. I knew then that it’s India’s most successful club,” Robinho said after his signing, as per Sportstar. “I’m sure the people at the club remember how I played in that match, and I hope to emulate the same kind of success here. Let’s wait and watch.”

Robinho can now be expected to join Mohun Bagan’s squad for their opening AFC Champions League group-stage match against FK Ahal on 16 September.

The 30-year-old winger has spent most of his career in Brazil, making appearances for clubs like Fluminense. He made his move to South Asia, joining Bangladesh Premier League side Bashundhara Kings in 2020.

Robinho was an instant hit in Bangladesh, finishing the 2020-21 season as the BPL’s top scorer and helping his side win the domestic double. Overall, he scored 64 goals and had 49 assists in 97 appearances.

As per media reports, he was also a target for East Bengal. The Brazilian enjoyed his Bashundhara Kings success under manager Oscar Bruzon, who is at the helm of the Red and Gold Brigade now.

However, Mohun Bagan struck the deal early. Robinho, who can play across the front line as a number 10 or on both flanks, will replace the recently departed Greg Stewart or complement the strike partnership of Jason Cummings and Jamie MacLaren.

