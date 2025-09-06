Tennis

US Open 2025: Alcaraz Downs Djokovic To Reach Semis At Flushing Meadows

Carlos Alcaraz used his youth, athleticism and creativity to assert himself against the much more accomplished, but also much older, Novak Djokovic and beat the 24-time major champion 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2 at the U.S. Open on Friday for a berth in his third consecutive Grand Slam final. By the end, Djokovic was “gassed out,” as he described it afterward, and seemed resigned to the result. The 38-year-old from Serbia reached the semifinals at all four Slams this season but exited in that round each time, three via losses to No. 2 Alcaraz, 22, or No. 1 Jannik Sinner, 24. Alcaraz will face either defending champion Sinner or No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime for the championship on Sunday, when President Donald Trump plans to attend. Sinner is trying to become the first repeat men’s champion in New York since Roger Federer won the hard-court tournament five years in a row from 2004 through 2008.

US Open: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/10
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic
US Open: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, congratulates Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, after their the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/10
US Open Tennis: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
US Open Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, acknowledges the crowd after losing to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/10
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, takes a golf swing after defeating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/10
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, can't make a return on a shot by Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/10
US Open Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, can't get to a shot by Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/10
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after scoring a point against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/10
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/10
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz
US Open Tennis Championships: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/10
US Open Tennis Championships: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic
US Open Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

