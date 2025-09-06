Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, congratulates Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, after their the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, acknowledges the crowd after losing to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, takes a golf swing after defeating Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, can't make a return on a shot by Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, can't get to a shot by Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after scoring a point against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.