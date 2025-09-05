Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: UZB Chase Top Spot In KGZ Clash

Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan Live Score: Uzbekistan's Igor Sergeyev celebrates his goal against Turkmenistan in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. | Photo: Instagram/uzbekistanfa

Welcome to the live coverage of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Group A fixture between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan at Stadion Olympic in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Friday, 5 September 2025. Uzbekistan, tied on four points with Oman at the top of Group A, need to win with a big margin to have any chance of leapfrogging into top spot and securing their place in the finals. Kyrgyzstan, with a win tonight and with results going their way elsewhere, can remain in contention for the third-place playoff match. Follow the live scores and updates from the Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Sept 2025, 07:38:41 pm IST Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Kyrgyzstan Starting XI Erzhan Tokotaev (gk), Odilzhon Abdurakhmanov, Gulzhigit Alykulov, Erbol Atabayev, Arlen Beksulov, Ermek Kenzhebaev, Valeriy Kichin (c), Joel Kojo, Tamirlan Kozubayev, Kai Merk, Alexandr Mishchenko View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇰🇬 Kyrgyz Republic National football team (@kyrgyzkurama)

5 Sept 2025, 07:36:34 pm IST Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Uzbekistan Starting XI Utkir Yusupov (gk), Khozhiakbar Alizhonov, Khusniddin Alikulov, Aliek Davronov, Khozhimat Erkinov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Mukhammadkodir Khamraliev, Odildzhon Khamrabekov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Eldor Shomurodov (c) View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFA (@uzbekistanfa)

5 Sept 2025, 07:32:38 pm IST Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Oman Win! Bad news for Uzbekistan, as Oman have won 2-1 against Turkmenistan with a 94th minute winner from Muhsen Al Ghassani. Oman are top of Group A with seven points and a +2 goal difference. Bottom line, Uzbekistan have to win by three goals or more to leapfrog them. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Central Asian Football Association (@cafassociation)

5 Sept 2025, 07:10:33 pm IST Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Head-To-Head Records As per available data, Uzbekistan have played Kyrgyzstan 11 times. All 11 matches have been won by Uzbekistan. The last time these two sides met was in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on 20 March, with Uzbekistan winning 1-0.

5 Sept 2025, 07:01:24 pm IST Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Where Things Stand Right now, Turkmenistan are 1-1 against Oman, which means that latter are top of the Group A with five points, just one ahead of Uzbekistan. A win tonight will ensure the Uzbeks of a place in the final IF the results stay the way they are in the first match. Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, will not have any hopes of finishing second.