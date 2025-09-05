Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: UZB Chase Top Spot In KGZ Clash

Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Kyrgyzstan Starting XI
Erzhan Tokotaev (gk), Odilzhon Abdurakhmanov, Gulzhigit Alykulov, Erbol Atabayev, Arlen Beksulov, Ermek Kenzhebaev, Valeriy Kichin (c), Joel Kojo, Tamirlan Kozubayev, Kai Merk, Alexandr Mishchenko
Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Uzbekistan Starting XI
Utkir Yusupov (gk), Khozhiakbar Alizhonov, Khusniddin Alikulov, Aliek Davronov, Khozhimat Erkinov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Mukhammadkodir Khamraliev, Odildzhon Khamrabekov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Eldor Shomurodov (c)
Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Oman Win!
Bad news for Uzbekistan, as Oman have won 2-1 against Turkmenistan with a 94th minute winner from Muhsen Al Ghassani. Oman are top of Group A with seven points and a +2 goal difference. Bottom line, Uzbekistan have to win by three goals or more to leapfrog them.
Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Head-To-Head Records
As per available data, Uzbekistan have played Kyrgyzstan 11 times. All 11 matches have been won by Uzbekistan. The last time these two sides met was in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on 20 March, with Uzbekistan winning 1-0.
Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Where Things Stand
Right now, Turkmenistan are 1-1 against Oman, which means that latter are top of the Group A with five points, just one ahead of Uzbekistan. A win tonight will ensure the Uzbeks of a place in the final IF the results stay the way they are in the first match. Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, will not have any hopes of finishing second.
Uzbekistan Vs Kyrgyzstan LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the start of our live blog on the Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan match in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. The qualification threads are finely woven at the moment; Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are still hopeful of making it through to the next stages, although that depends on the result of the Turkmenistan vs Oman match.
The action in Tashkent begins at 8:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.