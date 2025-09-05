Turkmenistan Vs Oman LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: OMA Face TKM In Must-Win Clash

Oman players celebrate after scoring against Kyrgyzstan in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. | Photo: instagram/omanfa

Welcome to the live coverage of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Group A fixture between Turkmenistan and Oman at Stadion Majmuasi (SOK Jar) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Friday, 5 September 2025. Oman are currently top of Group A, tied on four points with second-placed Uzbekistan, who play Kyrgyzstan later. Oman need a big win to ensure top spot; anything less could see them overtaken by Uzbekistan. Meanwhile, Turkmenistan are out of finals contention with just one point so far, but a win tonight can help them stay in contention for the third-place playoff. Follow the live scores and updates from the Turkmenistan vs Oman match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Sept 2025, 04:33:50 pm IST Turkmenistan Vs Oman LIVE Score, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Head-To-Head Records Turkmenistan have faced Oman five times. Oman have won four times, while Turkmenistan have won just once. None of the matches have ended in draws. In the last outing between the two sides in CAFA Nations Cup 2023, Oman won 2-0 against Turkmenistan.

