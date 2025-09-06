Carlos Alcaraz will play Jannik Sinner in the US Open 2025 final
Alcaraz reached the final after beating Novak Djokovic
The Spaniard credited his maturity for helping him reach another Grand Slam final
Carlos Alcaraz believes his maturity off the court has helped him reach another grand slam final this year.
The Spaniard booked his spot in the US Open final with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 win over Novak Djokovic, becoming the fifth player to beat the 24-time grand slam winner on all three surfaces at ATP level.
Alcaraz also joins Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Lleyton Hewitt as the only players since 2000 to reach the men’s singles final at the US Open without dropping a single set.
The 22-year-old will face a familiar foe in the final after Jannik Sinner overcame Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets at Flushing Meadows.
After also meeting Sinner in the showpiece matches at the French Open and Wimbledon, they are the first two players in the Open Era to meet in the men’s singles final in three different grand slam events in a single season.
Alcaraz said his off-the-court activities have helped him play better tennis as he looks to continue his efficiency on serve in the final.
“Probably I'm just getting mature,” said Alcaraz. “I am just getting to know myself much better, what I need on and off the court.
“The things that I'm doing off the court I think I'm doing really well, which help a lot, and to play my best tennis. I think it's getting better.
“It's something that I'm working on [serving well], just the consistency in the matches, in the tournaments, for the year in general.
“Just not having up-and-downs in the match. The level that I start the match, I just wanted to keep that level really high during the whole match.
“It's a great feeling. Once again in the final here at the US Open, it feels amazing. It means a lot to me.”