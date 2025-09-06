Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, hugs Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, after losing to Alcaraz in the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in New York. Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, hugs Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, after losing to Alcaraz in the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in New York. Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth