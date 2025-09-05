Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal: Timing, Live Streaming Details Here

Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the US Open 2025 men's singles semifinal between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic who fight for a spot in the final of season's last Grand Slam. Alcaraz is the rising superstar of the tennis world while Djokovic is one Grand Slam triumph away from becoming the most decorated athlete in the Open era. Djokovic triumphed over Alcaraz in their meeting at last year's Paris Olympics final. Will the Serb come out on top again or the Spainiard will extract his revenge? Follow this space for live updates

LIVE UPDATES

5 Sept 2025, 11:31:21 pm IST Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal Alcaraz is the rising superstar of the tennis world while Djokovic is one Grand Slam triumph away from becoming the most decorated athlete in the Open era. Djokovic triumphed over Alcaraz in their meeting at last year's Paris Olympics final. Will the Serb come out on top again or the Spainiard will extract his revenge? Follow this space for live updates

5 Sept 2025, 11:15:29 pm IST Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semifinal: Live Streaming It's a Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz showdown in New York for a place in the final of the US Open 2025 men's singles event. This Grand Slam clash will happen at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Want more information? Click on the link to find out the live streaming details for the Djokovic vs Alcaraz semifinal clash.