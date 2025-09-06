National

Delhi Grapples with Devastating Yamuna Floods as Heavy Rains Batter the Region

After relentless rainfall in the higher regions, the Yamuna River in New Delhi has overflowed its banks, submerging homes, roads, and public spaces. Rescue operations are underway as thousands of residents seek refuge in temporary shelters, while others struggle to access essentials like food, water, and medicine amidst the rising waters.

Delhi Flood
Flood in Delhi | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

A person wades through flooded water carrying drinking water battles for the residents stuck in their house after the river Yamuna, swollen by incessant rain in the higher regions, overran its banks, in New Delhi.

2/10
Flood in Delhi
Delhi Flood | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Residents of a Tibetan refugee colony use boat after the Yamuna river, swollen by incessant rain in the higher regions, overran its banks in New Delhi.

3/10
Flooding in Delhi
Flooding in Delhi | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

People help a rickshaw driver carrying gas cylinders to cross flooded water after the river Yamuna, swollen by incessant rain in the higher regions, overran its banks, in New Delhi.

4/10
Flooding in Delhi
Flooding in Delhi | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Soldiers from National Disaster Relief Force talk before starting the rescue operation after the river Yamuna, swollen by incessant rain in the higher regions, overran its banks, in New Delhi.

5/10
Delhi Floods
Delhi Floods | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

A couple drinks tea sitting in front of their inundated house after the river Yamuna, swollen by incessant rain in the higher regions, overran its banks, in New Delhi.

6/10
Delhi Floods
Delhi Floods | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Bindu Pandey, 40, center, wades through the floodwaters of the swollen Yamuna River, leaving behind her inundated home on the banks to seek refuge in a temporary shelter, in New Delhi.

7/10
Flood in yamuna
Flood in yamuna | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Commuters wade through the flooded water on a road after the river Yamuna, swollen by incessant rain in the higher regions, overran its banks, in New Delhi.

8/10
Flooding in Delhi
Flooding in Delhi | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Bindu Pandey, 40, walks on the top of a wall surrounded by flooded waters of the swollen Yamuna River which inundated her residence on the banks of the river in New Delhi.

9/10
Flooding in Delhi
Flooding in Delhi | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

A stray dog sits on the top of a wall surrounded with flooded water after the river Yamuna, swollen by incessant rain in the higher regions, overran its banks, in New Delhi.

10/10
Flooding in Delhi
Flooding in Delhi | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

People stand in a queue for food in a temporary school shelter, which houses residents displaced from the banks of the Yamuna River by incessant rain in the higher regions in New Delhi.

