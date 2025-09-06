Delhi Grapples with Devastating Yamuna Floods as Heavy Rains Batter the Region

A person wades through flooded water carrying drinking water battles for the residents stuck in their house after the river Yamuna, swollen by incessant rain in the higher regions, overran its banks, in New Delhi.
Residents of a Tibetan refugee colony use boat after the Yamuna river, swollen by incessant rain in the higher regions, overran its banks in New Delhi.
People help a rickshaw driver carrying gas cylinders to cross flooded water after the river Yamuna, swollen by incessant rain in the higher regions, overran its banks, in New Delhi.
Soldiers from National Disaster Relief Force talk before starting the rescue operation after the river Yamuna, swollen by incessant rain in the higher regions, overran its banks, in New Delhi.
A couple drinks tea sitting in front of their inundated house after the river Yamuna, swollen by incessant rain in the higher regions, overran its banks, in New Delhi.
Bindu Pandey, 40, center, wades through the floodwaters of the swollen Yamuna River, leaving behind her inundated home on the banks to seek refuge in a temporary shelter, in New Delhi.
Commuters wade through the flooded water on a road after the river Yamuna, swollen by incessant rain in the higher regions, overran its banks, in New Delhi.
Bindu Pandey, 40, walks on the top of a wall surrounded by flooded waters of the swollen Yamuna River which inundated her residence on the banks of the river in New Delhi.
A stray dog sits on the top of a wall surrounded with flooded water after the river Yamuna, swollen by incessant rain in the higher regions, overran its banks, in New Delhi.
People stand in a queue for food in a temporary school shelter, which houses residents displaced from the banks of the Yamuna River by incessant rain in the higher regions in New Delhi.