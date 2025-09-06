National

Delhi Grapples with Devastating Yamuna Floods as Heavy Rains Batter the Region

After relentless rainfall in the higher regions, the Yamuna River in New Delhi has overflowed its banks, submerging homes, roads, and public spaces. Rescue operations are underway as thousands of residents seek refuge in temporary shelters, while others struggle to access essentials like food, water, and medicine amidst the rising waters.