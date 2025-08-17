EBFC vs MBSG Live: East Bengal FC are leading 2-0 in the Kolkata Derby. X/thedurandcup

Here are the highlights of the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final as the Kolkata Derby gets things going on Sunday. East Bengal defeated arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 in the 2025 Durand Cup quarterfinal to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. Dimitrios Diamantakos scored twice before Anirudh Thapa pulling one back. Catch the play-by-play updates from the 4th quarter-final match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on 17 August 2025

17 Aug 2025, 06:14:25 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Live Streaming! When is the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal? The Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will kick off at 7 pm IST on Sunday, August 17, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Where to watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal? The Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network ( Sony Sports 2) and streamed on the SonyLIV platform.

17 Aug 2025, 06:25:03 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: H2H Played - 397 | East Bengal - 140 | Mohun Bagan - 131 | Draw - 126

17 Aug 2025, 06:25:55 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC V MBSG XIs Mohun Bagan starting XI Vishal Kaith (gk), Tom Aldred, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad, Alberto Rodriguez, Passang Tamang, Abhishek Tekcham, Jamie Maclaren (c), Asish Rai, Apuia East Bengal starting XI Prabhsukhan Gill (gk), Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, Keven Sibille, Mohamad Rakip, Miguel Ferreira, Edmund Lalrindika, Naorem Mahesh Singh (c), Saul Crespo, Bipin Singh, Hamid Ahadad

17 Aug 2025, 06:46:56 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC V MBSG In Durand Cup Played - 22

East Bengal - 9

Mohun Bagan - 8

Draw - 5

17 Aug 2025, 06:58:18 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC V MBSG About To Start Match will start in a packed Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata to witness the epic Kolkata Derby. EBFC 0-0 MBSG

17 Aug 2025, 07:03:03 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC V MBSG Kick-off And we are away at the Salt Lake stadium as East Bengal gets the ball rolling in Kolkata. The atmosphere inside the stadium is electric. EBFC 0-0 MBSG 1'

17 Aug 2025, 07:04:37 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Vishal Kaith Called Into Action First bit of action as Hamid Ahdad shoots from a tight angle, but the ball bounces in front of Kaith, but the ‘keeper makes a fine save. EBFC 0-0 MBSG 3'

17 Aug 2025, 07:15:53 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC, MBSG Playing Waiting Game EBFC and MBSG fans are in full voice inside the stadium and hope there isn't any violence amongst the fans. The game is greatly fought amongst these two teams. EBFC 0-0 MBSG 13'

17 Aug 2025, 07:18:48 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Hamid Ahdad Injury Scare Hamid Ahdad, East Bengal FC forward, goes down in pain and it seems that Moroccan could come off. Oscar Cruzon immediately turns to the bench as we will see the introduction of Dimitrios Diamantakos. EBFC 0-0 MBSG 16'

17 Aug 2025, 07:27:12 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Flat Derby So Far Apart from the Ahdad shot early on, it's been a flat 25 minutes or so from the two sides here in the Salt Lake Stadium. No clear chance for either side. EBFC 0-0 MBSG 25'

17 Aug 2025, 07:32:07 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Cooling Break Players head to a cooling break but not before some flat 25 minutes between the two arch-rivals. Ferreria free-kick was skied but nothing much to report from this Kolkata Derby so far. EBFC 0-0 MBSG 30'

17 Aug 2025, 07:38:58 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Penalty Shout Wow, the game has come to life post the cooling break! EBFC break from the right and Abhishek’s tackle on Edmund is ignored by the ref. But hang on, soon after, Bipin is fouled by Asish and the referee points to the spot. Drama! EBFC 0-0 MBSG 36'

17 Aug 2025, 07:40:15 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Dimitrios Diamantakos Scores Dimitrios Diamantakos coolly slots it past Vishal Kaith and EBFC lead in this Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan. The crowd goes bonkers inside the Salt Lake. EBFC 1-0 MBSG 38'

17 Aug 2025, 07:44:39 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: How Will MBSG React? MBSG need a reaction now and they will need a great comeback into this fixture or else EBFC could run away with this game and the result. EBFC 1-0 MBSG 42'

17 Aug 2025, 07:47:33 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Four Minutes Added Four minutes added in the first 45 minutes with EBFC leading over MBSG in the Kolkata Derby. EBFC 1-0 MBSG 45+1'

17 Aug 2025, 07:49:41 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: What's Happened Here? Ferreira does a bit of time-wasting but one of the MBSG player whacks the ball but the former falls down to the floor, clutching his face. In amidst that, Ferreira is shown a yellow as well as Apuia. EBFC 1-0 MBSG 45+3'

17 Aug 2025, 07:51:21 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: HT Apuia takes a long effort for MBSG's first effort on target as we head into the break with EBFC leading 1-0 over their Kolkata rivals. EBFC 1-0 MBSG HT'

17 Aug 2025, 08:07:32 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 2nd Half Underway Second-half underway at the Salt Lake as MBSG look to get back in the Kolkata Derby against EBFC. EBFC 1-0 MBSG 46'

17 Aug 2025, 08:11:35 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: MBSG Come Out With Positive Intent The second half has come alive and how, with both sides coming closer to score. East Bengal, go forward through Ferreira down the left flank, and plays a low cross to Diamantakos but Aldred makes a crucial interception. EBFC 1-0 MBSG 49'

17 Aug 2025, 08:15:35 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC Double Their Lead EBFC fans are going mad in the stands as Diamantakos he slides the ball into the back of the net. A yellow card for the Greek forward for taking off his jersey, but that he won't mind. EBFC 2-0 MBSG 52'

17 Aug 2025, 08:23:32 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Clearance Colaco plays a ball into the box and Gill fails to collect it. Jason Cummings tries to shoot with his side-foot but Kevin Sibille clears it away. EBFC 2-0 MBSG 58'

17 Aug 2025, 08:27:52 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Contrasting Visuals Of Fans Cameras pan to visuals in the stadium and they show some contrasting visuals with EBFC fans full of joy and smiles whereas MBSG fans wear a dejected look. EBFC 2-0 MBSG 65'

17 Aug 2025, 08:30:48 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Anirudh Thapa Gets A Goal Back MBSG are back and how! Anirudh Thapa's curling shot finds its way into the back of the net to bring Mohun Bagan back into the net! The fans go beserk and soon after, the coach rings in the changes. EBFC 2-1 MBSG 68'

17 Aug 2025, 08:32:59 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: MBSG Changes Deepak Tangri, Dippendu Biswas and Dimitrios Petratos are brought on for the Mohun Bagan side. EBFC 2-1 MBSG 70'

17 Aug 2025, 08:35:25 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: MBSG In Full Swing Ashish Rai cuts back on the right and swings in from his left-foot but the EBFC goalie parries it away. Soon after, the corner taken from East Bengal and Mohun Bagan just cannot defend and somehow the ball is shot wide. EBFC crumbling under pressure. EBFC 2-1 MBSG 73'

17 Aug 2025, 08:42:23 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC Make Changes Mahesh comes out for Souvik. PV Vishnu comes in for Edmund. David also comes on. EBFC 2-1 MBSG 80'

17 Aug 2025, 08:45:56 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC Playing 'Smart' Football EBFC are in no hurry to play and want to run down the clock with some cheap fouls. MSBG are in need of an equaliser and Cummings and Petratos are trying every bit of it. EBFC 2-1 MBSG 83'

17 Aug 2025, 08:50:34 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC Minutes Away From SFs MBSG are trying and trying but EBFC defence and Gill are not giving anything away. Minutes before we enter stoppages and East Bengal are there! EBFC 2-1 MBSG 88'

17 Aug 2025, 08:55:54 pm IST East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC V MBSG Players Involved In Heated Exchanges What's a derby without some fiery exchanges! Lalchungnunga and Petratos head-butt each other and both are awarded a yellow for the offence. EBFC 2-1 MBSG 90+3’