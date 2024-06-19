Football

Poland Vs Austria Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch POL Vs AUT European Championship Match

Here are all the details about Poland Vs Austria, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D matchday 2 Live Streaming

AP/Andreea Alexandru
Austria's players applaud fans after a Group D match between Austria and France at the Euro 2024 Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
info_icon

Poland and Austria will both look to bounce back from the defeat in their opening Euro 2024 matches when they face each other on Friday in Group D encounter. Another defeat for any of these teams could be detrimental to their campaign. (More Football News)

Poland lost 1-2 to Netherlands in their opening match despite taking lead. The defeat broke the eight-match undefeated streak of the Poles. One massive positive for the Polish side would be the expected return of Robert Lewandowski who missed their opening match due to an injury.

Austria gave a great fight to the world champions France in their opening match but that was not enough to save them from a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Les Blues.

Here are all the details about Poland Vs Austria, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D matchday 2 Live Streaming:

When is the Poland Vs Austria, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D match?

The Poland Vs Austria, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D match will be played at the Dusseldorf Arena in Dusseldorf on Friday, June 21 at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Poland Vs Austria, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

