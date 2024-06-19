Football

Euro 2024 Social Round-Up: Cristiano Ronaldo's Rally Cry And Kylian Mbappe Injury Update

Here, we round up the best of Tuesday's social posts from around UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany

Cristiano Ronaldo was the main focus in Leipzig.


Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal claimed a late win over Czechia to get their Euro 2024 campaign up and running. (More Football News)

Before that, there was a sensational Group F opener between Turkiye and Georgia.

But the football was not the only thing to look out for.

Ronaldo's rallying cry

Ahead of becoming the first player to feature at six European Championships, Ronaldo posted a motivational message on social media.

"Portuguese, today begins another chapter in our history," Ronaldo wrote in a caption that came with a video of some of his best moments in a Portugal shirt.

"I fondly remember my first day with the national team, a journey full of challenges and victories. Now, I have the honor of being alongside a team of champions, full of talent and determination. With everyone’s strength and support, we turn dreams into reality. Let's, together, fight for another triumph. United, we are unstoppable. Go Portugal!"

The rallying cry just about worked - Ronaldo didn't score, but Portugal beat Czechia 2-1 thanks to Francisco Conceicao's last-gasp winner.

Portuguese party in Leipzig

There were plenty of travelling Portuguese fans who made themselves right at home in Leipzig.

It looked like a fair old party pre kick-off!

Nose job

Mbappe will require surgery, France coach Didier Deschamps confirmed, to fix his broken nose.

However, when the superstar forward will go under the knife remains to be seen.

Deschamps revealed this in a video interview posted to the official France team X account. Could Mbappe's Euro 2024 be over, or will he make it back in time to feature?

Kante's warm welcome

It was not all doom and gloom for France.

N'Golo Kante was spectacular in his first competitive game for Les Bleus in two years, and the 33-year-old midfielder received a rapturous reception when he returned to the dressing room after the match, with the moment captured on video.

Baller

Turkiye and Georgia served up a thrilling encounter, and Arda Guler was one of the stars of the show.

The Real Madrid midfielder became the youngest player to score on his Euros debut, breaking a record set by Ronaldo way back in 2004.

He did so in stunning fashion, curling home from outside the area, and it's worth watching again and again.

Quaresma watches on

Ex-Portugal star Quaresma was no stranger to scoring great goals on the big stage, and he watched on from the stands to support his nation.

Cool as you like

Looking dapper is part and parcel of a team's travelling routine to and from match locations, especially for major tournaments.

And the German team made sure to dress with the style befitting of hosts as they left their training base and headed for Stuttgart, where they take on Hungary on Wednesday.

Derek's Cologne tour

The Tartan Army have taken over Cologne ahead of Scotland's clash with Switzerland on Wednesday.

And with the help of commentator Derek Rae, Scotland's social media team put out a handy guide to the city.

Rice grabs the lens

France's Benjamin Pavard took over camera duties for an ad hoc Olivier Giroud photo shoot earlier in the competition, and now England's Declan Rice has got in on the act.

After training on Tuesday, Rice grabbed hold of the camera to get some snaps of his team-mates. And the results were pretty good!

