Poland At Euro 2024: Barcelona Forward Robert Lewandowski Not Thinking Of Retirement Ahead Of European Championships

The Barcelona striker sustained a thigh injury in Monday's 2-1 friendly win over Turkiye and has been ruled out of Poland's opening match

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski has no immediate plans to call time on his Poland career post-Euro 2024 as he battles to regain fitness in time for the tournament. (More Football News)

The Barcelona striker sustained a thigh injury in Monday's 2-1 friendly win over Turkiye and has been ruled out of Poland's opening match.

While Lewandowski will play no part against the Netherlands on Sunday, he will hope to be back to face both Austria and France in a tough looking Group D.

The former Bayern Munich ace turns 36 in August, but he is not yet thinking about retiring from duty with his national side.

"I cannot say that is yes or not," he told CNN. "It depends on many different things. 

"Physically, I am feeling very well. I don't see many differences, especially in this year, than before.

"But if I feel something inside, in my heart, saying maybe it's time to say goodbye, then I know that the time is coming.

"Until now, I didn't feel this kind of feeling, so it's still not this kind of way that I am thinking about this."

Poland are competing at their fourth successive European Championship after beating Wales on penalties in their play-off final in March.

Only once have they advanced through the group stage in those most recent three appearances, but Lewandowski is hopeful his side can make an impact in Germany.

"I think we can play good football," he said. "We know that we are not the favourites in the group stage.

"But I remember the last World Cup, we played the first half against France really well. I think we surprised them. I hope that we will also surprise them now at the Euros.

"[France] are so strong, even if they put a second or third XI out, still they can fight to win Europe. But you have to believe.

"If we are playing as a team, that are going in one direction, really we can achieve something. I don't know what that means in the end, but in football, everything is possible."

