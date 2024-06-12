Barcelona dismissing Xavi after the head coach initially reversed his decision and seemed set to stay came as a shock to some, no more so than Blaugrana winger Lamine Yamal. (More Football News)
The La Liga giants were expected to part ways with former midfielder Xavi at the end of the season, only for the Spaniard to change his mind and opt to fulfil his contract with the club.
Yet in another unexpected turn of events, Xavi was given his marching orders as Barca president Joan Laporta acted swiftly to bring in former Germany and Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick.
As Yamal prepares for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament with Spain in Germany, the Barca forward admitted Xavi's sacking raised a few eyebrows.
"It was a very strange moment," the teenager told Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo. "At first he left, then he stayed...
"It was strange, because we saw the same thing that you saw too.
"[It was] very sad because for me he was the first coach in the elite that I've had, but these are things that happen in football."
Though Yamal remains surprised by the decision, the Spain attacker is "excited" to link-up with new boss Flick when the 2024-25 season comes around.
"The last thing I saw was when he was at Bayern, and also in the German national team," he added.
"They have a fairly offensive game, quite direct. I'm very excited."
Barcelona fell short in their LaLiga title defence as Real Madrid roared to the Spanish crown, as well as Champions League glory for the dominant Los Blancos.
Yet Yamal believes the Blaugrana can compete with any side on their day.
"We struggled this season, scoring a goal and adding another before going into the second half and suddenly having two goals scored against us," he continued.
"That's the only thing we have to improve, because I think we can compete with any team in the world."