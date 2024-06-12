Football

Lamine Yamal Puzzled By Xavi's Sacking After Barcelona U-Turn

Though Lamine Yamal remains surprised by the decision to oust Xavi, the Spain attacker is "excited" to link-up with new Barcelona boss Hansi Flick when the 2024-25 season comes around

Lamine Yamal broke through under Xavi at Barcelona in the 2023-24 season.
info_icon

Barcelona dismissing Xavi after the head coach initially reversed his decision and seemed set to stay came as a shock to some, no more so than Blaugrana winger Lamine Yamal. (More Football News)

The La Liga giants were expected to part ways with former midfielder Xavi at the end of the season, only for the Spaniard to change his mind and opt to fulfil his contract with the club.

Yet in another unexpected turn of events, Xavi was given his marching orders as Barca president Joan Laporta acted swiftly to bring in former Germany and Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick.

Xavi was dismissed as Barcelona head coach last month - null
FC Barcelona: Joan Laporta Claims That Xavi Lost Faith In Blaugrana Squad

BY Stats Perform

As Yamal prepares for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament with Spain in Germany, the Barca forward admitted Xavi's sacking raised a few eyebrows.

"It was a very strange moment," the teenager told Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo. "At first he left, then he stayed...

"It was strange, because we saw the same thing that you saw too.

"[It was] very sad because for me he was the first coach in the elite that I've had, but these are things that happen in football."

Though Yamal remains surprised by the decision, the Spain attacker is "excited" to link-up with new boss Flick when the 2024-25 season comes around.

"The last thing I saw was when he was at Bayern, and also in the German national team," he added.

"They have a fairly offensive game, quite direct. I'm very excited."

Barcelona fell short in their LaLiga title defence as Real Madrid roared to the Spanish crown, as well as Champions League glory for the dominant Los Blancos.

Yet Yamal believes the Blaugrana can compete with any side on their day.

"We struggled this season, scoring a goal and adding another before going into the second half and suddenly having two goals scored against us," he continued.

"That's the only thing we have to improve, because I think we can compete with any team in the world."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra CM Shortly; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. Delhi Water Crisis: SC Asks Govt About Action Against 'Tanker Mafia'
  3. Water Shortage: Teams To Inspect Major Pipelines In City To Ensure No Leakage
  4. Three Women Dead, 24 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand
  5. Madhya Pradesh Launches PM Shri Tourism Service To Connect Indore, Bhopal And Tourist Spots By Air
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Attend The Gala? Here's What We Know
  2. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Set To Make Her Comeback With 'Sisterhood' - Check Poster Inside
  3. After Darshan, His Close Friend And Actress Pavithra Gowda Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case
  4. Watch: BTS Jin Gets Emotional As Members Reunite To Give Him A Warm Welcome At His Military Discharge Ceremony
  5. Zoya Hussain Opens Up On The Link-Up Rumours With Jim Sarbh: We’re Very Close
Sports News
  1. Lamine Yamal Puzzled By Xavi's Sacking After Barcelona U-Turn
  2. Euro 2024: Netherlands Midfielder Teun Koopmeiners Rues 'Nightmare' Injury Absence
  3. IND Vs PAK: Paras Mhambrey Hails India's Superb Bowling Show In T20 World Cup Win
  4. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 27: When, Where To Watch
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 26: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Polish 'Spider-Man' Arrested While Climbing A 30-Storey Building Without Safety Ropes | VIDEO
  2. Madives President Muizzu Calls His First Visit To India A 'Success'
  3. World Day Against Child Labour 2024 Theme, Significance, History & More
  4. Nitrous Oxide Emissions Grew 40 Pc In Last Four Decades, China Largest Emitter: Study
  5. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra CM Shortly; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Oath-Taking: Grand Ceremony Shortly; BJP's Majhi To Be Sworn In As Odisha CM Later
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka