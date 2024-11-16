Football

Pogba And Juventus Agree To Terminate Contract Despite Reduction In Doping Ban

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli recently cast doubt on Pogba's chances of representing the Bianconeri again, and he has now been released by the club

Paul Pogba is serving a doping ban until March
Juventus and Paul Pogba have agreed to the mutual termination of the midfielder's contract after he was banned over a failed drugs test.  (More Football News)

The 31-year-old will complete his suspension in March after testing positive for DHEA in September 2023, a banned substance that boosts testosterone levels.

He was initially banned for four years, only for his punishment to be reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in October.

Despite that reduction, Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli recently cast doubt on Pogba's chances of representing the Bianconeri again, and he has now been released by the club.

Pogba had a contract with Juventus to run until June 2026, but he will now train in Miami in the hope of finding a new club before his suspension ends.

"The club wishes Paul all the best for his professional future," Juventus said in a statement.

Pogba added in a statement of his own: "It has been a privilege to pull on the shirt of the Bianconeri and to share so many special moments together.

"I cherish the memories we made. They live on.

"Even in the most difficult moments over the past year, your support was crucial and I want to thank Juve fans around the world for their compassion.

"I am looking forward to the next chapter of my career and to stepping out on the pitch with my next club."

Injuries limited Pogba to just 162 minutes in five appearances across the 2022-23 season, his first campaign back in Turin after leaving Manchester United.

He then played a total of 51 minutes as a substitute before being suspended last season, reportedly agreeing to take a substantial pay cut while ineligible to represent the club.

