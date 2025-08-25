Premier League: Pep Guardiola Reckons Manchester City Are On Course To Building Squad For 'Next Few Years'

Saturday’s defeat also marked Guardiola’s 10th loss against Spurs in his managerial career, tying Liverpool for the most defeats he has suffered against a single team

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pep-Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Guardiola's City lost to Spurs on Saturday in the PL

  • Spanish coach stated his club are course to build a team for 'next few years'

  • Guardiola and co have invested heavily in the summer transfer window

Pep Guardiola emphasised that Manchester City are focused on building a squad for the “next few years”, with players expected to grow and develop over time.

City debuted four players in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Tottenham at the Etihad: James Trafford, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, and Rayan Cherki.

After conceding first-half goals from Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha, City’s two-goal deficit was only the sixth time under Guardiola that they had trailed a Premier League home game by 2+ goals at half-time, with Tottenham responsible for half of those (3/6), including three of the last four (also Jan 2023 & Nov 2024).

Saturday’s defeat also marked Guardiola’s 10th loss against Spurs in his managerial career, tying Liverpool for the most defeats he has suffered against a single team.

Beaten City boss Pep Guardiola - null
Manchester City 0-2 Tottenham: Performance 'Better Than Result' But Guardiola Waiting For Players To 'Click'

BY Stats Perform

Speaking after the match, Guardiola said: “Everybody trained really good and I don’t have any complaints, we have energy and they have quality but just the simple things [against Spurs], we missed it. Through the games we are going to get it.

“We need the continuity with the passes and we cannot attack in three or four passes. We missed it a little bit, that’s all.”

Looking ahead, Guardiola highlighted the long-term vision for the squad: “It’s a team we’re going to have for the next [few] years. We have a squad and when we finish next Sunday and have the international break, we will move forward with that squad.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up On Life Post Retirement, 'As I Step Away From The Game'

  3. Belinda Clark Elevated To Legend Status In Sport Australia Hall Of Fame

  4. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  5. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Frances Tiafoe Vs Yoshihito Nishioka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  2. Elena Rybakina Vs Julieta Pareja Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  3. Madison Keys Vs Renata Zarazua Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

  4. US Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Mayar Sherif, Jasmine Paolini Eases Past Destanee Aiava To Enter Second Round

  5. Liudmila Samsonova Vs Yue Yuan Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  3. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  5. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  2. Second Accused Arrested In Attack On Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  4. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. JD Vance Defends Tariffs On India As “Aggressive Economic Leverage” To Pressure Russia

  2. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  3. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  4. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

  5. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr