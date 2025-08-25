Premier League: Pep Guardiola Reckons Manchester City Are On Course To Building Squad For 'Next Few Years'

Guardiola's City lost to Spurs on Saturday in the PL
Spanish coach stated his club are course to build a team for 'next few years'
Guardiola and co have invested heavily in the summer transfer window
Pep Guardiola emphasised that Manchester City are focused on building a squad for the “next few years”, with players expected to grow and develop over time.
City debuted four players in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Tottenham at the Etihad: James Trafford, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, and Rayan Cherki.
After conceding first-half goals from Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha, City’s two-goal deficit was only the sixth time under Guardiola that they had trailed a Premier League home game by 2+ goals at half-time, with Tottenham responsible for half of those (3/6), including three of the last four (also Jan 2023 & Nov 2024).
Saturday’s defeat also marked Guardiola’s 10th loss against Spurs in his managerial career, tying Liverpool for the most defeats he has suffered against a single team.
Speaking after the match, Guardiola said: “Everybody trained really good and I don’t have any complaints, we have energy and they have quality but just the simple things [against Spurs], we missed it. Through the games we are going to get it.
“We need the continuity with the passes and we cannot attack in three or four passes. We missed it a little bit, that’s all.”
Looking ahead, Guardiola highlighted the long-term vision for the squad: “It’s a team we’re going to have for the next [few] years. We have a squad and when we finish next Sunday and have the international break, we will move forward with that squad.”