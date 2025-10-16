Patrick Kluivert Departs As Indonesia Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Setback

Patrick Kluivert resigned after Indonesia's World Cup qualification failure
Patrick Kluivert stepped down as Indonesia's national football team head coach following the country's unsuccessful FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign.
The Football Association of Indonesia officially announced "early termination of cooperation through mutual termination" with the former Barcelona striker, who was in charge for eight matches, securing three wins.
Indonesia's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualification campaign concluded after their fourth-round losses to Saudi Arabia and Iraq last week, ending their FIFA World Cup hopes.
The Football Association of Indonesia stated they took this step "as part of a comprehensive evaluation of the national football coaching and development program", which Kluivert had overseen.
Kluivert Takes Full Responsibility
Kluivert expressed his disappointment to fans on social media, writing: "The defeats against Saudi Arabia and Iraq were bitter lessons, but also reminders of how high our shared dreams are." The former Netherlands international, who played 79 times for his country, added, "As head coach, I take full responsibility."
The 49-year-old Kluivert took over from South Korean coach Shin Tae-yong in January with a two-year contract. The nation aimed for its first FIFA World Cup appearance since gaining independence in 1945.
During this period, the Indonesian federation intensified its policy of naturalising players from Europe who held Indonesian heritage. This programme saw several European players join the team.
The player naturalisation programme helped the team reach the final stages of qualification for the first time since 1938, when they competed as the Dutch East Indies. Kluivert's final 23-player squad comprised mostly overseas-born players, many specifically from the Netherlands.
However, despite these efforts, results did not markedly improve. Under his eight-match tenure, Indonesia managed three wins, four losses, and one draw.
(With AP Inputs)