Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari in action against Czechia in a FIFA International Friendly on September 8, 2025. | Photo: X/SaudiNT_EN

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Group B fourth-round fixture between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Saudi Arabia finished third in Group C in the previous round, but will be very much the favourites against an Indonesian side ranked 119th in the world. However, Indonesia, managed by Patrick Kluivert, managed to beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in their previous match last year, and will look to carry on that form in what will be a vital game for the Red and Whites. Follow the live score and match updates from the Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia clash right here.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Oct 2025, 09:13:41 pm IST Indonesia Vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Where To Watch? Fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers match between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia live in India on the FanCode app and website. Read our full live-streaming guide. You can also follow the live scores on Outlook India for free.