Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Group A fourth-round fixture between Oman and Qatar at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Qatar, host of the 2022 edition, will look to seal the one automatic qualification spot available by utilising the home advantage. Meanwhile, Oman are looking to make their first-ever World Cup appearance, and will rely on striker Issam Al-Sabhi to get a positive result from tonight’s clash. Follow the live score and match updates from the Oman vs Qatar match right here.

Head-To-Head Last Five Matches: Oman 2-1 Qatar (2024)

Oman 1-2 Qatar (2021)

Oman 0-1 Qatar (2021)

Qatar 2-1 Oman (2019)

Qatar 2-2 Oman (2014)

Starting XIs Oman: Ibrahim Al Mukhaini (gk), Arshad Al Alawi, Khalid Al Braiki, Ali Al Busaidi (c), Ghanem Al Habashi, Amjad Al Harthi, Thani Al Rushaidi, Issam Al Sabhi, Jameel Al Yahmadi, Dahman, Abdullah Fawaz Qatar: Mahmoud Abunada (gk), Akram Afif, Sutlan Al Brake, Ahmed Al Gaheni, Mohamed Al Manai, Ayoub Al Oui, Karim Boudiaf, Edmilson Junior, Boualem Khoukhi (c), Assim Omer Madibo, Pedro Miguel

Recent Form Oman: ⚫D ⚫D 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L Qatar: 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D 🔴L

Where To Watch? Fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers match between Oman and Qatar live in India on the FanCode app and website. Read our full live-streaming guide. You can also follow the live scores on Outlook India for free.