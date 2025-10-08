Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Home Side Look For Early Win

Oman vs Qatar Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Group A fourth-round fixture at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on October 8, 2025

Oman vs Qatar live score FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Group A Fourth Round
The Qatar national football team players in training ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers match against Oman. | Photo: X/QFA_EN
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Group A fourth-round fixture between Oman and Qatar at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Qatar, host of the 2022 edition, will look to seal the one automatic qualification spot available by utilising the home advantage. Meanwhile, Oman are looking to make their first-ever World Cup appearance, and will rely on striker Issam Al-Sabhi to get a positive result from tonight’s clash. Follow the live score and match updates from the Oman vs Qatar match right here.
Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Head-To-Head

Last Five Matches:

  • Oman 2-1 Qatar (2024)

  • Oman 1-2 Qatar (2021)

  • Oman 0-1 Qatar (2021)

  • Qatar 2-1 Oman (2019)

  • Qatar 2-2 Oman (2014)

Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Starting XIs

Oman: Ibrahim Al Mukhaini (gk), Arshad Al Alawi, Khalid Al Braiki, Ali Al Busaidi (c), Ghanem Al Habashi, Amjad Al Harthi, Thani Al Rushaidi, Issam Al Sabhi, Jameel Al Yahmadi, Dahman, Abdullah Fawaz

Qatar: Mahmoud Abunada (gk), Akram Afif, Sutlan Al Brake, Ahmed Al Gaheni, Mohamed Al Manai, Ayoub Al Oui, Karim Boudiaf, Edmilson Junior, Boualem Khoukhi (c), Assim Omer Madibo, Pedro Miguel

Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Recent Form

Oman: ⚫D ⚫D 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L

Qatar: 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D 🔴L

Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Where To Watch?

Fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers match between Oman and Qatar live in India on the FanCode app and website. Read our full live-streaming guide. You can also follow the live scores on Outlook India for free.

Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans. Thank you for joining us for the start of our live blog on the Oman vs Qatar match tonight. This fixture marks the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers fourth round, with just one spot up for grabs. The kick-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
