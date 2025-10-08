Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Head-To-Head
Last Five Matches:
Oman 2-1 Qatar (2024)
Oman 1-2 Qatar (2021)
Oman 0-1 Qatar (2021)
Qatar 2-1 Oman (2019)
Qatar 2-2 Oman (2014)
Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Starting XIs
Oman: Ibrahim Al Mukhaini (gk), Arshad Al Alawi, Khalid Al Braiki, Ali Al Busaidi (c), Ghanem Al Habashi, Amjad Al Harthi, Thani Al Rushaidi, Issam Al Sabhi, Jameel Al Yahmadi, Dahman, Abdullah Fawaz
Qatar: Mahmoud Abunada (gk), Akram Afif, Sutlan Al Brake, Ahmed Al Gaheni, Mohamed Al Manai, Ayoub Al Oui, Karim Boudiaf, Edmilson Junior, Boualem Khoukhi (c), Assim Omer Madibo, Pedro Miguel
Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Recent Form
Oman: ⚫D ⚫D 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L
Qatar: 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D 🔴L
Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Where To Watch?
Fans can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers match between Oman and Qatar live in India on the FanCode app and website. Read our full live-streaming guide. You can also follow the live scores on Outlook India for free.
Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans. Thank you for joining us for the start of our live blog on the Oman vs Qatar match tonight. This fixture marks the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers fourth round, with just one spot up for grabs. The kick-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.