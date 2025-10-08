Oman Vs Qatar Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch Group A Fixture

Oman face Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers with an unbeaten streak under coach Carlos Queiroz on October 8 in Doha. Find out when and where to watch the match live in India

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Oman Vs Qatar Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Group A Fixture
The Qatar national team players in training ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers match against Oman. | Photo: X/QFA_EN
Summary
  • Oman face Qatar in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers on October 8

  • Oman are led by coach Carlos Queiroz, unbeaten in four matches

  • Qatar's performance raises concerns with one win in last four matches

Oman will take on Qatar in the opening Group A fourth-round fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers. The match will take place at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Wednesday, October 8.

With only one automatic qualification spot available, both teams are under intense pressure to secure a winning start. They approach the qualifiers with contrasting ambitions: Qatar aim for qualification again after hosting the 2022 event, while Oman have yet to play in a World Cup tournament.

Oman, led by their new boss Carlos Queiroz, present an organised and resilient unit. Queiroz, appointed in July, has witnessed his team remain unbeaten in regulation time across four matches under his guidance.

28-year-old striker Issam Al-Sabhi has been critical for Oman, scoring three goals in his last four national team appearances. The last time these two teams met, in the 2024 Gulf Cup, Oman secured a 2-1 victory over Qatar, with Al-Sabhi netting both goals.

Qatar, under Julen Lopetegui since May, come into this fixture with a mixed recent record: one win, two losses, and a draw. Their performances have raised questions about their consistency, including recent losses to Lebanon and Russia in friendly matches.

However, Qatar have claimed three of the last four victories over Oman, with two of these wins occurring in FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Oman Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers – Live Streaming Details

When to watch the Oman vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match?

The Oman vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Oman vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match in India?

The Oman vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcasts of the match.

