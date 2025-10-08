Indonesia Vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming, AFC FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch INA Vs KSA Match

Indonesia take on Saudi Arabia in the FIFA WC Qualifier match
Match to take place at the Alinma Bank Stadium.
Live streaming and timings listed
Indonesia take on Saudi Arabia in the fourth round of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualifiers for the FIFA 2026 World Cup on Wednesday, October 8 at the Alinma Bank Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
The third round of qualifiers were completed in June, with six AFC sides confirming their qualification. The fourth round may yet not decide who joins the six teams, however an intercontinental playoff could come into play.
Match Details:
Kick-off: Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers
Venue: Alinma Bank Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
When: Wednesday, October 8, at 10:45pm IST.
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia, AFC FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia, AFC FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match be played?
The Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia, AFC FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be played at the Alinma Bank Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 10:45pm IST.
Where to catch the live streaming of Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia, AFC FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match?
The Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia, AFC FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website. Simultaneously, viewers in Saudi Arabia can watch it on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, ShahidShoof, beIN Sports HD 2.