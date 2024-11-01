Football

Parma Vs Genoa, Serie A Preview: Mario Balotelli Looking For Fairy-Tale Swansong

Mario Balotelli is looking for a fairy-tale swansong to a nomadic — and often controversial — career

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
AP-Photo
Mario Balotelli, left, and Genoa's head coach Alberto Gilardino attend a training session in Genoa, Italy, Monday Photo: Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse
info_icon

Mario Balotelli is looking for a fairy-tale swansong to a nomadic — and often controversial — career. (More Football News)

He will have the spotlight on Monday in Parma, where the mercurial forward could make his debut for his latest Serie A club Genoa.

Balotelli joined beleaguered Genoa this week, marking his return to Serie A after more than four years.

"Mario has arrived with really great motivation. I've spoken a lot with him," Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino said.

"At the moment, his programme entails a week of working, both with the squad and undergoing physical tests. … I'm thinking about (including him) Monday night at Parma.

"But we're taking it hour by hour, day by day.

"He's a guy who must be protected in everything. I've been able to talk a lot with him. I know what he can give us, but as I've previously said, he can't solve all the problems on his own."

Paulo Dybala of Roma celebrates his goal - null
Roma 1-0 Torino, Serie A: Embattled Manager Ivan Juric Finds Relief With Narrow Victory

BY Stats Perform

A nomadic career has taken Balotelli from Inter Milan to Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille, Brescia, Monza, Switzerland's Sion, and Turkey's Adana Demirspor twice.

With his physique, technical ability, and qualities as a finisher, Balotelli was considered one of the world's best strikers but his on-the-field achievements have often been overshadowed by his antics off it.

During his time at Man City, in which he won the league title, Balotelli was sent off four times, threw a dart at a youth team player and was involved in an incident that saw fireworks explode in his bathroom. After scoring against Manchester United, he revealed a T-shirt under his City jersey reading, "Why Always Me?"

Balotelli last played in Serie A in 2020 with hometown club Brescia. But what started as an emotional homecoming ended with the forward being fired for failing to report to training.

This could be the last of many last chances for the 34-year-old.

"Don't misunderstand me, he is already in the story of Italy, in some of the most beautiful memories. But everyone wants to see a marvellous goal on his debut. It would be a fairy tale. Difficult, I know, but if we close our eyes fairy tales always stay with us.

Prandelli was the Italy coach who handed Balotelli his international debut in 2010. Two years later, Balotelli helped the Azzurri to the final of the European Championship, finishing the tournament as the joint top goal-scorer.

Genoa needs some of that goal-scoring prowess. It is bottom of Serie A and has scored just seven goals in nine league matches.

Mario Balotelli has joined Serie A side Genoa - null
Serie A: Italian Striker Mario Balotelli 'Pumped' For Return After Sealing Genoa Move

BY Stats Perform

It had just two shots on target in a 3-0 loss at Lazio on Sunday for its fifth defeat in six matches.

"It would be a fairy tale (if Balotelli helps Genoa avoid relegation), but we are all impatient and curious to see how he is physically," Prandelli said.

"What point he's at. The field is cut-throat.

"What's beautiful is that we have all suddenly become his fans. And I have never heard him this motivated, this overwhelmingly determined to come back."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Hosts Dominate Proceedings As Lunch Taken In Mumbai | NZ - 92/3
  2. Oman Vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 Toss Update: OMN Field First At Al Amerat Cricket Ground - Check Playing XIs
  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Mumbai
  4. WI Vs ENG 1st ODI: Lewis Powers West Indies To Victory - In Pics
  5. South Africa Squad Announced For T20 Series Against India: Coetzee And Jansen Return - Check Who's In
Football News
  1. Racing Club Vs Corinthians, Copa Sudamericana Semi-Final: Argentinian Club Secures Final Spot - In Pics
  2. Parma Vs Genoa, Serie A Preview: Mario Balotelli Looking For Fairy-Tale Swansong
  3. Roma 1-0 Torino, Serie A: Embattled Manager Ivan Juric Finds Relief With Narrow Victory
  4. La Liga Clubs Unite To Raise Funds For Flash Flood Victims In Spain
  5. Vic 0-2 Atletico: Alvarez's Brace Sends Visitors Through Against Sixth-Tier Side In Copa Del Rey
Tennis News
  1. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
  2. Humbert Vs Alcaraz: World No. 2 Admits He Was 'Not Up To Level' After Loss To Lower-Ranked Opponent
  3. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev Progresses To Last 16 After Seeing Off Griekspoor
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Wakes To Smog-Covered Sky After 'Relentless' Firecracker Bursting On Diwali; AQI To Worsen
  2. J&K BJP MLA Devender Rana Passes Away At 59; Condolences Pour In
  3. The Identity Question At the Centre Of Jharkhand Poll Face-Off
  4. In Maharashtra Elections, It Is Every Man For Himself
  5. Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme Exists Only On Paper: Delhi Health Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  2. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  3. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  4. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  5. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
World News
  1. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  2. Typhoon Kong-rey Wrecks Havoc In Taiwan
  3. The Deathly Waltz That Is US-Israel Ties
  4. The Resurgence Of Donald Trump
  5. Middle East Latest: UN Warns Israel Over UNRWA Ban, Hezbollah Has Conditions For Ceasefire
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  3. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  4. Aries November 2024 Horoscope: Explore Your Monthly Astrological Forecast
  5. Taurus November 2024 Horoscope: Find Out Your Monthly Horoscope
  6. Gemini November 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival