Serie A: Italian Striker Mario Balotelli 'Pumped' For Return After Sealing Genoa Move

Mario Balotelli has completed a sensational return to Serie A four years after leaving Brescia, joining Genoa on a free transfer. (More Football News)
Balotelli, who has 52 goals in 141 appearances in the Italian top-flight, has been without a club since the end of last season after departing Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor.
The 34-year-old joins a struggling Genoa who currently sit in the bottom three in Serie A after managing just six points from their first nine games this term.
Alberto Gilardino's side have also scored just seven goals this season, with only bottom club Lecce (three) scoring fewer.
"I am pumped. I don’t want to talk much. I just want to get started," Balotelli said earlier on Monday. "I'll give it my all," he added, addressing the fans.
Genoa became the fourth Serie A side Balotelli has played for, having signed for Inter from Lumezzane in 2007, going on to win six major honours for the Nerazzurri.
After a three-year stint with Manchester City, where he won the Premier League, he returned to Italy for Inter's rivals Milan in 2013, rejoining them on loan in 2015 from Liverpool.
Balotelli has since had stays in France, Turkey and Switzerland, but is now hoping to help Genoa stay in Serie A.
And the Italian could make his debut for the club on Thursday, with Fiorentina the visitors to the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris.