Roma 1-0 Torino, Serie A: Embattled Manager Ivan Juric Finds Relief With Narrow Victory

The result meant that Roma climbed up to 10th place, with 13 points from 10 matches and relieved some pressure off Juric, who is under the microscope only a month and a half into his tenure in Rome

Paulo-Dybala
Paulo Dybala of Roma celebrates his goal
Roma’s embattled manager Ivan Juric found a small reprieve as his side scraped past Torino 1-0 for their first win in four Serie A matches. (More Sports News)

Paulo Dybala scored the winning goal in the 20th minute, pouncing on a poor backpass from Karol Linetty and rounding Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic before applying the finish.

Torino, meanwhile, are now only one point ahead of the Giallorossi after their fourth defeat from five outings. 

Elsewhere in Italy, fifth-placed Lazio posted a commanding 5-1 win over 15th-placed Como in a game that saw both sides finish with 10 men. 

Valentin Castellanos opened the scoring for the visitors from the penalty spot before Pedro doubled their lead three minutes later, but Luca Mazzitelli’s goal early in the second half gave Como a lifeline. 

After Matthias Braunoder and Nuno Tavares received their marching orders just past the hour mark, Patric added a third for Lazio before Castellanos’s second and a stoppage-time strike from Loum Tchaouna sealed three points for Marco Baroni’s side. 

In the other Serie A fixture of Thursday, fourth-placed Fiorentina piled further misery on bottom side Genoa as a second-half strike from Robin Gosens gave the visitors a 1-0 win. 

The Viola remain six points behind leaders Napoli while Genoa have only six points in their bag after one win and three draws from 10 matches. 

