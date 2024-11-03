Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Lens, Ligue 1: Early Dembele Strike Extends PSG's Unbeaten Run

Paris Saint-Germain made it 10 games unbeaten to start the Ligue 1 season after they overcame 10-man Lens 1-0. (More Football News)
Ousmane Dembele scored four minutes into Saturday's clash at the Parc des Princes.
Bradley Barcola chased down a long ball and brilliantly flashed a cross into the box for Dembele to steer home.
That goal proved enough for PSG to get over the line, with Lens reduced to 10 in the second half when defender Abdukodir Khusanov was shown a straight red card for a dangerous lunge at Achraf Hakimi.
Following a shock 1-0 loss to Angers for second-placed Monaco on Friday, the win moved PSG six points clear at the top of the standings.
Data Debrief: Fast starters
Luis Enrique's side have now scored three goals in the first five minutes of their Ligue 1 games this season, more than any other team.
Each of these three goals (Lee Kang-in v Le Havre, Barcola v Montpellier, Dembele v Lens) came from the first shot of the match for PSG.
Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba kept PSG from adding more by making seven saves, as the hosts finished with 2.65 expected goals from their 18 shots.