PSG 3-1 Brest, Ligue 1: Enrique Lauds Dembele Ahead Of Champions League Opener

Luis Enrique showered praise on Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele after his brace kept the defending champions perfect in Ligue 1. (More Football News)
Dembele netted either side of Fabian Ruiz's 73rd-minute strike in PSG's 3-1 win over Brest on Saturday, having overcome Romain Del Castillo's opener.
The Frenchman has already scored as many goals in four league matches this season as he did in 26 encounters last season (three).
Dembele has also scored two headed goals this term, as many as in 211 career league games before that.
He also recorded the most shots on target (five) and touches in the opposition box (12) on Saturday, with his expected goals (xG) tally of 0.76 only bettered by midfielder Marco Asensio (1.08).
"I didn't realise he scored two goals, it was a difficult match against a tough team," Luis Enrique said.
"The least important thing is that he scored two goals, we had many chances for several players to score.
"I've been a Dembele admirer for many years, he's a different player, he comes out on the left and on the right, he has a change of pace, he's intelligent.
"When you are lucky enough to have players of the quality I have, it's a pleasure and a privilege."
PSG kickstart their quest for Champions League glory on Wednesday when they welcome Girona to the Parc des Princes.
Luis Enrique was able to rest the likes of Marquinhos, Asensio and Achraf Hakimi ahead of their meeting with the Catalan side, something he was grateful for.
"Versatility is what makes this squad, of course you miss some players," he said.
"But I have seen the same ability to play, we are a young team full of desire and hunger, it's a wonderful feeling.
"We were able to rest several players, but [Lucas] Beraldo and [Milan] Skriniar were sensational.
"Fabian is in great shape as last season and at the Euros, Lee Kang-in was superb, Joao Neves great in attack and defence.
"I am very fortunate to have this kind of team. The goal is that everyone wants to keep winning titles."