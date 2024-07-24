Football

Paris Olympic Games 2024, Women's Football Preview: Groups, Format, Favourites, Key Players And More

The La Roja are the favourites to win gold medal this time but could face stiff competition from Emma Hayes-managed USA football team

Spain Womens football team, Paris Olympic Games 2024, AP Photo
Spain Women's football team are the current world champions. Photo: AP/File
info_icon

Coach Montse Tomé proclaimed that Spain’s women’s football team has “insatiable ambition” heading into the Olympics. (More Football News)

That mentality has served the squad well. La Roja is seeking to become the first team to win a gold medal in France after lifting a Women’s World Cup trophy.

“We have a group of players who love what they do. We take them to work, work and work,” Tomé said. “And in that work, their enjoyment comes out and their talent shines and they can be competitive, because we have footballers who have an insatiable ambition and mentality.”

Loaded with talent, including reigning Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati and two-time former winner Alexia Putellas, Spain won the World Cup despite turmoil surrounding the squad.

Before the tournament even started in Australia and New Zealand, more than a dozen players stepped away from the national team citing poor treatment of the squad. Then-coach Jorge Vilda was peppered with questions about the mutiny throughout the event.

After the 1-0 victory over England for the title, Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed forward Jenni Hermoso during the trophy ceremony. The kiss touched off a firestorm that led to Rubiales resigning in disgrace. Vilda was dismissed and replaced with Tomé, a former national team player.

Now settled, Spain qualified for the team’s first Olympics by winning the UEFA Nations League. La Roja opens the tournament Thursday against Japan in Nantes. Group C also includes Brazil and Nigeria, who meet in Bordeaux.

Brazilian legend Marta says she’s playing in her final major tournament with the national team. The six-time world player of the year, appearing in her sixth Olympics, has never won a World Cup trophy or a gold medal.

Emma Hayes is ready to create a new history with the United States at the Paris Olympics - null
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Emma Hayes Out To Make History With USWNT

BY Stats Perform

12 teams, multiple venues

The 12 teams competing in the women’s tournament play at stadiums across France. The hosts open Group A play in Lyon on Thursday against Colombia and teenage sensation Linda Caicedo. Also in Group A are Canada and New Zealand, who meet in Saint-Etienne.

The Canadians are the defending gold medalists. But the team was swept up in controversy just before the tournament’s start when a non-accredited member of its support staff was detained by French authorities for allegedly operating a drone over New Zealand’s training session.

The Canadian federation said it is reviewing the allegation with the IOC and Olympic organizers.

“The Canadian Olympic Committee stands for fair-play and we are shocked and disappointed. We offer our heartfelt apologies to New Zealand Football, to all the players affected, and to the New Zealand Olympic Committee,” the COC said in a statement on Wednesday.

In Group B, the United States seeks to move on from its disappointing finish at the World Cup. The Americans open against Zambia on Thursday against Nice, while Germany plays Australia in the group’s other game in Marseille.

Big names missing

The Australians are without one of the sport’s biggest stars, Sam Kerr, who injured her ACL in January. She’s one of several high-profile players missing out on the tournament.

Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf injured ligaments in her right knee during a European Championship qualifier against Austria earlier this month, and American forward Catarina Macario dealt with knee irritation in the run-up that forced her to withdraw.

On Wednesday, New Zealand announced that captain Ali Riley would be unable to play in France because of an unspecified injury. She has appeared in just five matches this season for her club team, Angel City, because of an upper leg injury. Michaela Foster will replace her.

Hayes tempers expectations

The United States is playing its first major tournament under Emma Hayes, the former coach at Chelsea. Hayes didn’t join the U.S. team until late May so she could finish out the Women’s Super League season.

Hayes said it shouldn’t be taken for granted that the United States is a lock for the medal rounds, because the field in France is balanced.

“There are top footballing nations in this tournament,” Hayes said. “I don’t think shocks in the women’s game exist anymore. I think we have to reframe our focus a little bit and have respect for the rest of the world.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Cricket: ENG Pacer Jofra Archer Sets His Sight On Ashes As Pacer Aims For Test Return In 2025
  2. Sri Lanka Vs Thailand Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: SL-W Beat THAI-W By 10 Wickets In Dambulla
  3. Namibia Vs Oman Highlights, Cricket World Cup League 2: OMN Beat NAM By Four Wickets At Dundee
  4. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: BAN-W Beat MLY-W, Qualify For The Semis
  5. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
Football News
  1. Manchester United: Jadon Sancho Named In Erik Ten Hag's 29-Man Squad For MUFC Tour
  2. La Liga: Ansu Fati Woes Continue As Barcelona Forward Suffers Foot Injury In Training
  3. Chelsea News: Staying On The Pitch Remains Reece James' Sole Aim As New Era Begins Under Enzo Maresca
  4. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Chelsea's Caleb Wiley Eyes Up Gold Meal With Team USA
  5. Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Concedes Ederson Could Leave Club
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
  3. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
  4. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  5. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Sex Abuse Case Rejected
  2. INS Brahmaputra Fire: Body Of Missing Sailor Found; Efforts Underway To Fix Warship
  3. 'Not Mataji, She's Like Your Daughter': Jagdeep Dhankar Corrects Kharge In Rajya Sabha
  4. 'You Are A Woman, Do You Know Anything?': Nitish Kumar's Remarks In Bihar Assembly Sparks Row
  5. Gendering Budget: Does Budget 2024 Really Empower Women?
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Planned To Kill Me And My Family': Salman Khan In His Statement To Mumbai Police
  2. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  3. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  4. 'Dil Bechara' Clocks 4: Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Misses Sushant Singh Rajput
  5. Sudhanshu Pandey Confirms Reuniting With Band Of Boys, Hints At 'A Lot Of Songs' In The Pipeline
US News
  1. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
  2. What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village
  3. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
  4. Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do
  5. Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders & More To Skip Netanyahu's Congress Address; Israel 'Disappointed'
World News
  1. Hadi Matar, Man Who Attacked Salman Rushdie, Charged With Supporting Hezbollah
  2. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
  3. Israeli PM Netanyahu US Visit 'A Bad Omen,' Says Hamas Leader Ahead Of Congress Address
  4. 'Move Back To India': Khalistani Extremist Pannun Warns Indian-Canadian MP After Temple Defacement
  5. What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village
Latest Stories
  1. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  2. Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List
  3. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  5. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  6. Sports News July 24 Highlights: Spain Beat Uzbekistan 2-1; Argentina 2-2 Morocco In Paris Olympics 1st Round Football Games
  7. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News Highlights: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal