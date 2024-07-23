Paris Olympic Games 2024: Emma Hayes Out To Make History With USWNT

New United States women's head coach Emma Hayes is hopeful of creating "a new history" with the national side, starting at the Olympic Games in Paris. (More Football News)
The USWNT come into the competition on the back of their earliest exit from a World Cup, losing to Sweden on penalties in the last 16 last year.
The United States arrive in Paris aiming to claim a fifth gold medal in the tournament, last triumphing in the competition at London 2012.
"This team is past that. I think this team is firmly focused on, you know, creating a new history together," said head coach Hayes, reflecting on the 2023 World Cup.
"Our motivation isn't always about righting the wrongs. Far from it. We're excited. We're prepared."
Since Hayes' arrival at the helm in May, she has won three of her four games in charge, securing four clean sheets in the process.
But a goalless draw with Costa Rica in their final pre-tournament fixture has supporters worried about their gold medal prospects.
"The team is exactly where it needs to be at this stage," Hayes assured. "And for us it's just so, so important we continue to focus on that process."
Hayes' side open their Group B campaign against Zambia, who have Barbra Banda in their ranks, the striker who has 12 goals in 12 games for Orlando Pride.
The USWNT are among the favourites to scoop the top award in Paris, with reigning world champions Spain also tipped for gold on their tournament debut.
But Hayes, who won seven WSL titles with Chelsea, feels the age-old assumption of American dominance in the women's game is disrespectful.
Hayes acknowledged that ambition is important, but emphasised that expectations for these Olympics must be amended due to the global growth of women's football.
"I think one of the biggest problems is that too often is that we talk about what we're going to do in Paris or what happens when we get to the semis and finals - I think it's disrespectful to the rest of the world to talk like that," Hayes said.
"I think the game has moved to a point where that isn't the case. It isn't a shoo-in to get somewhere. It has to be earned and there's no given right.
"There's top footballing nations in this tournament. I don't think shocks in the women's game exist any more.
"I think we have to reframe our focus a little bit and have respect for the rest of the world."