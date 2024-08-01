Football

Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India

Football At Paris Olympics Live Streaming: Here's all you need to know about the Morocco vs USA quarter-final tie

The United States team, Football, Paris Olympics, AP Photo
The United States team pose for a team photo. Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
info_icon

The United States will lock horns against Morocco at the iconic Parc de Princes in the football quarter-finals of the men's tournament at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

The Atlas Lions started off their Olympic journey with a 2-1 win over Argentina in controversial fashion before succumbing to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of 10-man Ukraine in their second group match.

However, they won their game against Iraq 3-0 as they progressed to the last eight.

Team USA, started with a 0-3 loss to France before beating New Zealand 4-1 and then securing a spot in the last eight with a 3-0 win over Guinea.

Live Streaming Of Morocco Vs United States, Men's Football Quarter-final at the Paris Olympics 2024:

When is the Morocco Vs United States football quarter-final at the Paris Olympics 2024?

The respective tie will be played on Friday, August 2.

United States' Walker Zimmerman, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Marseille, France. - (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
What time will the Morocco Vs United States football quarter-final match at the Paris Olympics 2024 start?

The Morocco Vs United States will kick-off at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Men's football quarter-final matches at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network. The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.

