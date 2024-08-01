Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India

The United States will lock horns against Morocco at the iconic Parc de Princes in the football quarter-finals of the men's tournament at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
The Atlas Lions started off their Olympic journey with a 2-1 win over Argentina in controversial fashion before succumbing to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of 10-man Ukraine in their second group match.
However, they won their game against Iraq 3-0 as they progressed to the last eight.
Team USA, started with a 0-3 loss to France before beating New Zealand 4-1 and then securing a spot in the last eight with a 3-0 win over Guinea.
Live Streaming Of Morocco Vs United States, Men's Football Quarter-final at the Paris Olympics 2024:
When is the Morocco Vs United States football quarter-final at the Paris Olympics 2024?
The respective tie will be played on Friday, August 2.
What time will the Morocco Vs United States football quarter-final match at the Paris Olympics 2024 start?
The Morocco Vs United States will kick-off at 6:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Men's football quarter-final matches at the Paris Olympics 2024?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network. The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.