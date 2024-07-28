Football

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Football Roundup: Win For USA, Ukraine, Argentina - All Match Reports

Here are the match reports of all the football matches held on July 27, Saturday at the Paris Olympic Games 2024

USA Football At Paris Olympics 2024 AP Photo
United States' Walker Zimmerman, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
info_icon

Djordje Mihailovic converted a penalty as the United States pounced early in a 4-1 victory over New Zealand to stave off possible elimination at the Olympics. (More Football News)

Mihailovic calmly hit the penalty in the eighth minute after Nathan Harriel was brought down in the box by Matthew Garbett.

Four minutes later, senior player Walker Zimmerman, a defender, made it 2-0 when he poked in a goal in a scramble in front of the net following a free kick.

Gianluca Busio scored on a rebound at the half-hour mark and celebrated by dancing with teammate Kevin Paredes. Busio later left the game with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, but he said it was just a precaution.

Paxton Aaronson added a fourth goal for the United States in the 58th and New Zealand avoided the shutout with Jesse Randall's late goal.

New Zealand's 2-1 opening victory over Guinea had put the team in a strong position to advance. The OlyWhites, as they are known, started the day second in the group to France.

The United States is set to play Guinea in its final group match Tuesday in Saint-Etienne. New Zealand plays France in Marseille.

Mitrovic said he's not scoreboard watching.

New Zealand advanced to the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Ukraine 2, Morocco 1

There was no reprieve for Morocco this time.

After the chaos and violence that marred the end of its 2-1 win over Argentina in the Olympic men's soccer tournament, Morocco conceded late again against Ukraine on Saturday — and this time the goal stood.

On Wednesday, Morocco fans rushed the field and threw bottles in protest when Cristian Medina appeared to score an equalizer in the 16th minute of stoppage time for Argentina — causing the game to be suspended for around two hours. That goal was later disallowed by VAR for offside.

But there was no sign of a repeat of those scenes when Ihor Krasnopir scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win for 10-man Ukraine at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Morocco looked like it was edging closer to the quarterfinals after Soufiane Rahimi's 64th-minute penalty leveled the game at 1-1. The forward, who took his total to three goals for the Paris Games, won the spot kick when he was fouled by Volodymyr Saliuk. Saliuk was sent off for the offense.

China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani compete in the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. - (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Paris Olympic Games 2024 Day 1 Roundup: Medal Winners, Leaders, Controversies, And Key Highlights

BY Associated Press

Ukraine had taken the lead in the 22nd through Dmytro Kryskiv.

Ukraine's late win left all four teams in Group B tied on three points after Argentina shook off defeat to Morocco by beating Iraq 3-1.

Argentina 3, Iraq 1

While Iraq threatened to pull off another surprise when Aymen Hussein leveled the game 1-1 in first-half stoppage time, goals from Luciano Gondou and Ignacio Fernandez sealed victory for Argentina.

Thiago Almada, who Argentina coach Javier Mascherano said had a watch stolen when the team's training base was robbed earlier this week, opened the scoring with a volley in the 14th at Stade de Lyon.

Gondou's far-post header in the 62nd restored Argentina's lead after Hussein's goal and Fernandez curled in a long-range shot from the edge of the box in the 85th.

“There were two options: dwell on what happened or look ahead. We focused on what we can control, which is to play football,” Mascherano said.

France 1, Guinea 0

Kiliann Sildillia's goal in the 76th minute gave France a 1-0 win over Guinea in Nice, moving the host country closer to the quarterfinals.

Thierry Henry's squad was set for an easier opponent in their second Group A match, after France defeated the United States 3-0 in their opener.

The West African team dominated the first half but the French came out stronger after the break. Sildillia headed in a cross from Michael Olise to break the deadlock.

Spain 3, Dominican Rep. 1Spain reached the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic in Bordeaux.

Goals from Fermín Lopez, Alex Baena and Miguel Gutierrez made it two wins from two for Spain in Group C.

Lopez scored in the 24th, but Angel Montes de Oca evened the game in the 38th.

The Dominican Republic's Edison Azcona was sent off before halftime. Baena restored Spain's lead in the 55th and Gutierrez sealed the win in the 70th.

Spain's men are aiming to add to a golden period for its nation's soccer teams after the women's team won the World Cup last year and the men won the European Championship earlier this month.

Egypt 1, Uzbekistan 0

Advertisement

Ahmed Koka scored in the 11th minute and Egypt beat Uzbekistan 1-0 to move a step closer to the knockout phase.

Egypt is in second place in Group C, behind Spain. A draw would be enough to see it advance.

The Dominican Republic plays Uzbekistan and is third on one point.

Paraguay 4, Israel 2

Marcelo Fernandez scored twice and Paraguay pulled away from Israel with two lJapan 1, Mali 0ate goals in a 4-2 win in Group D in Paris.

Fernandez scored his first in the 25th minute for Paraguay, which had lost 5-0 in its opener against Japan. Israel pulled even on Omri Gandelman's goal early in the second half.

Advertisement

Julio Enciso scored in the 69th to put Paraguay back in front until Oscar Gloukh's equalizer in the 80th.

Fabian Balbuena scored three minutes into stoppage time to pull Paraguay in front before Fernandez capped it.

Israel drew 1-1 with Mali in the Olympics' first event, also at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Japan 1, Mali 0

Rihito Yamamoto scored in the 82nd minute to give Japan a 1-0 victory over Mali in Group D in Bordeaux.

Japan clinched a spot in the knockout round.

Mali will have to wait until the results of the final matches in the group to see if it advances for the time since 2000.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Is A Bowlers’ Captain, Says Axar Patel
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Register Clinical 43-Run Win Over Sri Lanka In Pallekele - In Pics
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test Day 2: England Overcome Nervy Start To Take Control
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Breeze Past Sri Lanka To Give Gambhir Winning Start - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: We Were Fortunate There Was No Dew, Says Suryakumar Yadav After Win
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Deducted Six Points, Coaches Banned Over Drone Spying Scandal
  2. Chelsea 1-4 Celtic: Ruthless Bhoys Brush Maresca's Men Aside
  3. English Premier League: Manchester United Made Right Decision By Keeping Ten Hag, Says Onana
  4. Fabio Carvalho Committed To 'Making Statement' In Liverpool Pre-season
  5. Manchester City Vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Osaka Crashes Out In First Round To Fierce Kerber
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alcaraz And Nadal Storm Through First Round
  3. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths News LIVE: 'Citizens Paying Price Of Unsafe Construction', Says Rahul Gandhi; Institute’s Owner Arrested
  2. Weather News LIVE: Rain Lashes Over Madhya Pradesh; Light Showers Expected In Delhi-NCR
  3. PM Modi Highlights Rise In Khadi Sales, Urges Citizens To 'Cheer For Bharat' In Olympics 2024
  4. Team India’s Uniform At Paris Olympics 2024: A Blend Of Tradition And Modernity
  5. CUET Result 2024: UG Admissions Delayed At DU, Jamia Amid Wait For CUET UG Scorecards | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Robert Downey Jr Returns To Marvel Not As Iron Man But As Doctor Doom - Watch Viral Video Inside
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Alia Bhatt Adjusted Her 'Loud' Tone After Marriage: She Changed More For Me
  3. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Box Office Collection 2: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Earns Rs 44 Crore In India
  4. Lady Gaga Reacts To Criticism Of Her 2024 Paris Olympics Act: I Wanted To Create A Performance That Would Warm The Heart Of France
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence On 'Animal' Criticism: I Don’t Really Agree With Them
US News
  1. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
  2. Columbia Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, No Active Shooter: Police
  3. Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Enjoy Free 'Eras Tour' Concert From Munich's Olympia Berg Hill
  4. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  5. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
World News
  1. France Train Attack: Rail Services To Return To Normal On Monday; Hunt For Vandals Still On
  2. Israel Targets South Lebanon After Golan Heights Rocket Attack, IDF Confirms Attacks On Hezbollah Posts
  3. Congo: Seven Killed After Stampede At Music Concert In Kinshasa
  4. Mali Rebel Coalition Kills Dozens Of Soldiers And Russian Wagner Mercenaries
  5. Canada: Jasper Fire 'Could Burn For Months', Over 20,000 People Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs