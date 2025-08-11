Monza Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly

Inter Milan play Monza in a pre-season friendly
Inter come into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Monaco in another friendly contest
Monza had a horror last season at Serie A and have been relegated to Serie B this time
Inter Milan play Monza in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday in order to warm up for the upcoming Serie A season, with Cristian Chivu's squad refining their form.
Inter travel to Monza after a 2-1 comeback victory against AS Monaco in Monte Carlo on 8 August 2025. The club's summer fixture list, published on 21 July 2025, confirms prior wins against Inter U23 (7-2) and the Monaco result, with Monza next and Olympiacos to follow.
Yann Bisseck and Piotr Zielinski are expected to feature against Monza as Inter fine tune their starting XI ahead of a new season.
Monza have been relegated to Serie B this season after a woeful performance last season. They could win only three games in the Serie A and finished at the bottom. Despite being at home, Monza will have an uphill task to compete with Inter.
Monza Vs Inter Milan Live Streaming
When is Monza vs Inter Milan, pre-season friendly?
Monza vs Inter Milan, pre-season friendly takes place on Monday, August 11 (Tuesday, August 12 from 12:30 am IST).
Where is Monza vs Inter Milan, pre-season friendly?
Monza vs Inter Milan, pre-season friendly takes place at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy.
Where to watch Monza vs Inter Milan, pre-season friendly?
The Monza vs Inter Milan match will be live-streamed for free on Sportitalia platform in Italy. It will also be available in select regions on the Bet365 platform. Fans in Africa can watch it on STC TV and Sporty TV.
The match will not be televised on live-streamed in India.