Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Day 1 Roundup: Medal Winners, Leaders, Controversies, And Key Highlights

Here are all the key highlights from the first day of the Paris Olympic Games 2024, including China's first gold medal, Hungary's fencing loss, tennis controversies, and record-breaking performances in all events

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 1 AP Photo
China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani compete in the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
info_icon

Australia took the lead in its swimming showdown against the United States at the Paris Olympics by claiming two of three gold medals on the first full day of competition. (More Sports News)

Ariarne Titmus turned one of the most anticipated races of the Games into a blowout when she left Katie Ledecky in her wake at La Defense Arena. Titmus led from start to finish in the 400-meter freestyle Saturday night.

The Australian star known as “The Terminator” handed Ledecky a second straight Olympic defeat in an event the American won at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Titmus faced her stiffest challenge from 17-year-old Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh, but she won comfortably as McIntosh claimed the silver. Ledecky settled for bronze.

Titmus swept the 200 and 400 free in Tokyo, and she is going for the same double in Paris. Ledecky is going for a double in the 800 and 1,500.

Australia then made it 2 for 2 against the Americans in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay, claiming its fourth straight Olympic title in that event.

The quartet of Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris set an Olympic record with a winning time of 3 minutes, 28.92 seconds.

The Americans — Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske and Simone Manuel — rallied to take silver. China took bronze.

The U.S. finally got its first gold in the men's 4x100 freestyle relay. The Americans were anchored by Caeleb Dressel, who won the eighth gold medal of his career.

Australia took the silver.

China Takes First Gold Of Games 2024

The first gold medal of the Paris Olympics went to China when Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao beat South Korea's Keum Jihyeon and Park Hajun in the final of the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event Saturday morning.

Shortly before that, Kazakhstan's Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev became the first medalists of the games when they beat Germany's Anna Janssen and Maximilian Ulbrich 17-5 for the bronze.

Paris Olympics: France's First Medal

Luka Mkheidze and Shirine Boukli won France's first two medals of the Olympics when Mkheidze claimed silver and Boukli earned bronze in judo.

Mkheidze lost 1-0 to Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan in the final of the men's 60-kilogram division — a disappointing result for the raucous crowd at Champ-de-Mars Arena. About 30 minutes before Mkheidze's loss, Boukli claimed France's first medal of its home Olympics with a victory over Spain's Laura Martinez in a bronze-medal match.

Paris will have plenty of chances to cheer on its vaunted judo team, which has a competitor in all 14 weight classes in these Olympics. France is one of the world's top judo nations.

India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal from a penalty stroke against New Zealand during the Pool B hockey match between India and New Zealand, at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris. - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi via PTI
India At Paris Olympic Games, Day 1 Wrap: Manu Bhaker, Shuttlers Shine; Hockey Team Off To Sturdy Start

BY PTI

Tennis Controveries At Paris Olympics

Novak Djokovic was perplexed by the Olympics rules after his 6-0, 6-1 rout in less than an hour against an overmatched Matthew Ebden, a 36-year-old doubles player from Australia who hadn't competed in a tour-level, main-draw singles match since June 2022.

Djokovic felt other singles players deserved a spot at the Olympics instead of Ebden.

Ebden was in Paris to compete in men's doubles, where he's been as high as No. 1 and currently is No. 3 and has won two major championships. That made him available for the singles competition when 16th-ranked Holger Rune of Denmark pulled out because of a wrist injury.

Ebden was not the first doubles player asked to fill in, but he was the first to say yes. He hadn't even practiced singles in about two years until playing a tiebreaker in training on Friday.

In other tennis action, Rafael Nadal is not sure whether he will compete in singles, saying after he paired with Carlos Alcaraz to win their first-round doubles match Saturday night that he wants to “make the smartest decision possible to have the best chances to bring (a) medal back home.”

Nadal's first match in singles, against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, is scheduled for Sunday.

Also, Angelique Kerber eliminated Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-3 in the first round in a matchup between former No. 1-ranked players with multiple Grand Slam titles.

Rain Interruptions On Paris Olympics Opening Day

Rain continued from the opening ceremony through the first full day of competition and caused several postponements and delays at the Paris Olympics.

Men's street skateboarding was supposed to start Saturday but was pushed to Monday because of the showers. The start of play in the scheduled tennis matches on the 10 smaller courts at Roland Garros was delayed because of rain, but action started as scheduled in the two main stadiums that have retractable roofs.

The rain could threaten the water quality for swimming in the Seine when the triathlon begins Tuesday with the men's event at the Alexander III bridge next to Grand Palais.

Advertisement

10-Time Olympian Record

Georgian shooter Nino Salukvadze made history as the first woman to compete at 10 Olympic Games in a career which began representing the Soviet Union. She has competed at every Summer Olympics since 1988, when she won gold as a 19-year-old Soviet prodigy.

She set her latest record when she stepped into the shooting range for qualification in the women's 10-meter air pistol. Salukvadze placed 38th and didn't advance to Sunday's eight-shooter final. She gets another shot at a medal Friday in qualification for the 25-meter pistol event.

In a career spanning five decades, the 55-year-old has competed on three different Olympic teams: the Soviet Union in 1988, then the Unified Team which was organized for ex-Soviet athletes in Barcelona in 1992 after the Soviet Union collapsed.

Advertisement

She has represented her home country of Georgia following its independence for the last eight Olympics.

Paris Olympics Day 1: Hungarian Fencer Loses

An era-defining streak in Olympic fencing was snapped by an upset when Hungarian fencer Aron Szilagyi lost his opening bout while chasing a fourth consecutive gold medal.

Szilagyi won gold medals in men's individual saber in 2012, 2016 and 2021 and was trying to become the only fencer in history to win a fourth.

Instead, the streak ended in Szilagyi's first bout of the Paris Games as he was beaten 15-8 by the 27th-seeded Canadian Fares Arfa in one of the biggest upsets so far at the 2024 Olympics.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Is A Bowlers’ Captain, Says Axar Patel
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Register Clinical 43-Run Win Over Sri Lanka In Pallekele - In Pics
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test Day 2: England Overcome Nervy Start To Take Control
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Breeze Past Sri Lanka To Give Gambhir Winning Start - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: We Were Fortunate There Was No Dew, Says Suryakumar Yadav After Win
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Deducted Six Points, Coaches Banned Over Drone Spying Scandal
  2. Chelsea 1-4 Celtic: Ruthless Bhoys Brush Maresca's Men Aside
  3. English Premier League: Manchester United Made Right Decision By Keeping Ten Hag, Says Onana
  4. Fabio Carvalho Committed To 'Making Statement' In Liverpool Pre-season
  5. Manchester City Vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Osaka Crashes Out In First Round To Fierce Kerber
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alcaraz And Nadal Storm Through First Round
  3. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths News LIVE: 'Citizens Paying Price Of Unsafe Construction', Says Rahul Gandhi; Institute’s Owner Arrested
  2. Weather News LIVE: Rain Lashes Over Madhya Pradesh; Light Showers Expected In Delhi-NCR
  3. PM Modi Highlights Rise In Khadi Sales, Urges Citizens To 'Cheer For Bharat' In Olympics 2024
  4. Team India’s Uniform At Paris Olympics 2024: A Blend Of Tradition And Modernity
  5. CUET Result 2024: UG Admissions Delayed At DU, Jamia Amid Wait For CUET UG Scorecards | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Robert Downey Jr Returns To Marvel Not As Iron Man But As Doctor Doom - Watch Viral Video Inside
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Alia Bhatt Adjusted Her 'Loud' Tone After Marriage: She Changed More For Me
  3. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Box Office Collection 2: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Earns Rs 44 Crore In India
  4. Lady Gaga Reacts To Criticism Of Her 2024 Paris Olympics Act: I Wanted To Create A Performance That Would Warm The Heart Of France
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence On 'Animal' Criticism: I Don’t Really Agree With Them
US News
  1. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
  2. Columbia Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, No Active Shooter: Police
  3. Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Enjoy Free 'Eras Tour' Concert From Munich's Olympia Berg Hill
  4. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  5. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
World News
  1. France Train Attack: Rail Services To Return To Normal On Monday; Hunt For Vandals Still On
  2. Israel Targets South Lebanon After Golan Heights Rocket Attack, IDF Confirms Attacks On Hezbollah Posts
  3. Congo: Seven Killed After Stampede At Music Concert In Kinshasa
  4. Mali Rebel Coalition Kills Dozens Of Soldiers And Russian Wagner Mercenaries
  5. Canada: Jasper Fire 'Could Burn For Months', Over 20,000 People Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs